All the Bachelor Nation couples who are still together

Twenty-one years, four spin-offs, and 57 seasons of television — that's the Bachelor franchise in a nutshell. Though most of the engagements on The Bachelor, The Bachelorette, and Bachelor in Paradise don't last, there are currently 31 Bachelor Nation couples — some married, some engaged, some still dating — who met on a Bachelor series or through the extended, incestuous network of fellow contestants.

From recent Paradise sweethearts Serene and Brandon to OG Bachelorette couple Trista and Ryan, these citizens of Bachelor Nation are keeping love alive.

Trista and Ryan Sutter

Of course, the first marriage in the Bachelor franchise spawned from season 1 of The Bachelorette — because as we all know, women are much more decisive and steadfast when it comes to matters of the heart. (Don't @ me.) For Trista, a former Miami Heat dancer turned pediatric physical therapist, getting dumped by Alex Michel on The Bachelor turned out to be a blessing. Creator Mike Fleiss chose her to anchor the very first season of The Bachelorette, where she met her true love, a firefighter named Ryan Sutter. They married on TV in 2003, and have two children, Maxwell and Blakesley, who had a hilarious cameo on the season 23 premiere of The Bachelor in 2019.

Trista and Ryan Sutter's wedding

Jason and Molly Mesnick

The heart wants what it wants, rose lovers — even if it means breaking up with your fiancée on live television so you can get back together with the woman you dumped in the finale. Which is exactly what Jason Mesnick, the first (and to this date, only) single dad Bachelor, did on that fateful season 13 After the Final Rose back in 2009. Having dispatched the former Dallas Cowboys cheerleader Melissa Rycroft in an excruciatingly awkward fashion, Jason made his pitch to Molly Malaney: "I haven't been able to stop thinking about you." One year later they were married (on TV, of course), and today they live and work together in Washington state with their two children, Tyler (from Jason's first marriage) and Riley.

'The Bachelor' stars Molly and Jason Mesnick's wedding

Ann Lueders and Jesse Csincsak

Bachelor Nation is an incestuous ecosystem, and plenty of people who were dumped on the show find love with fellow contestants off camera. Professional snowboarder Jesse Csincsak, the "runner-up" on season 4 of The Bachelorette, met flight attendant Ann Lueders, from Mesnick's Bachelor season, in 2010 and were married less than a month later. The duo now lives in Arizona with their three children.

Ann Lueders and Jesse Csincsak attend their wedding rehearsal at RUMOR Las Vegas on August 27, 2010 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Holly and Blake Julian

Children's book author Holly Durst didn't make it too far on season 12 of The Bachelor, but she found love with Bachelorette season 5 contestant Michael Stagliano. Their engagement didn't last, but they managed to win Bachelor Pad season 2 as a couple. Unfortunately for Michael, Holly surprised him and the finale audience by announcing that she and fellow season 2 contestant Blake Julian were engaged. (Michael was, in a word, "blindsided.") Holly and Blake married in 2012 and they live in South Carolina with their two children.

Holly Durst and Blake Julian

Peyton and Chris Lambton

She was dumped by Andy Baldwin in season 10 of The Bachelor. He made it all the way to the final two before getting the boot in season 6 of The Bachelorette. Then Chris Lambton, a landscaper, and Peyton Wright, a sorority recruiter, met through Bachelor Nation pals in 2010 — and the rest is happily ever after history. They wed in 2012 and made their way into the home improvement universe, appearing on HGTV. Today they live on Cape Cod with their two children.

Peyton Wright and Chris Lambton

Sean and Catherine Lowe

Sean Lowe was a born-again virgin. Catherine Giudici was a no-nonsense graphic designer. They got a bit of a slow start on The Bachelor (Catherine didn't get a one-on-one date until episode 6!), but that only made the foundation of their relationship even more stable. They got married (also on TV, of course!) in 2014, and today live in Texas with their three children: Samuel, Isaiah, and Mia. Along with the Sutters, the Lowes currently reign as one of Bachelor Nation's most revered couples, and Sean is regularly called in to provide guidance for new Bachelors — most recently with Zach Shallcross.

'The Bachelor' couple Catherine and Sean Lowe

Desiree Hartsock and Chris Siegfried

I've gotta be honest, rose lovers — this one still baffles me. Anyone who watched Desiree Hartsock;s sudden, tearful breakup with Brooks Forester during Fantasy Suites week in season 9 of The Bachelorette assumed that he was the one she wanted to marry. Des said it herself after Brooks left: "Honestly, for me, it's over." And yet… in the finale, she professed her love for mortgage broker Chris Siegfried and accepted his proposal. They were wed in 2015 (not on TV, if you can believe it) and today they live in Seattle with their two sons, Asher and Zander. Sing it with me now, rose lovers: Right reasons/right reasons/they stayed together through all the four seasons!

'The Bachelorette' couple Desiree Hartsock and Chris Siegfried

JoJo Fletcher and Jordan Rodgers

And the award for longest engagement EVER goes to JoJo Fletcher and Jordan Rodgers, who got engaged way back in 2016 but didn't tie the actual knot until 2022. (Thanks a lot, COVID-19!) But they kept busy during that loooong wait, hosting two DIY-themed shows (Engaged With JoJo and Jordan and Cash Pad) and a dating show that got canceled before it even premiered. The two now live in Puerto Rico.

THE BACHELORETTE - "After the Final Rose"- Emotions run high as JoJo sits down with Chris Harrison, live, to talk about her two final bachelors from this season - Jordan and Robby. She takes viewers back to those final days in exotic Phuket, Thailand, when she needed to make her life-changing decision. Both men return to sit with JoJo and discuss the shocking outcome of the show and their relationships. It's the unpredictable ending to JoJo's adventure to find true love on "The Bachelorette: After the Final Rose," MONDAY, AUGUST 1 (10:00-11:00 p.m. EDT). (Photo by Rick Rowell/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images) JOJO FLETCHER, JORDAN RODGERS

Jade and Tanner Tolbert

They met cute on the beach in week one and stayed together for all of season 2. Jade Roper, a former model/cosmetics developer, and Tanner Tolbert, an auto finance manager, had a lavish TV wedding in 2016, becoming the first Bachelor in Paradise marriage. Since then, the duo has been living that influencer parent life (they have three kids, one of whom Jade delivered in her own closet!), though in 2020 they made headlines for their involvement in a DraftKings betting scandal.

'Bachelor in Paradise' couple Jade Roper and Tanner Tolbert

Rachel Lindsay and Bryan Abasolo

Rachel Lindsay's split with Peter Kraus was a real heartbreaker, but the first Black Bachelorette still found her happily ever after with Miami-based chiropractor Bryan Abasolo in season 13. After a two-year engagement, the pair got married in 2019. Since the show, Rachel — a former attorney — has focused on her TV career, working as a correspondent on Extra as well as the cohost of MTV's Ghosted: Love Gone Missing. She's recently branched out into fiction writing as well. Rachel and Bryan, who continues to work as a chiropractor, live together in Los Angeles.

'The Bachelorette' couple Bryan Abasolo and Rachel Lindsay

Raven Gates and Adam Gottschalk

The fourth season of Bachelor in Paradise was derailed after a producer raised concerns about an alleged sexual encounter between two very inebriated contestants. Production was shut down temporarily while Warner Bros., the studio that produces the Bachelor franchise, investigated the incident — and during that shutdown, season 4 contestants Raven, a boutique owner, and Adam, a real estate agent, hit it off at a bar in Dallas. The two continued their romance once back on the beach and got engaged two years after their season concluded. They married in 2021 and are expecting their second child this summer.

'Bachelor in Paradise' couple Raven Gates and Adam Gottschalk

Lauren and Arie Luyendyk

It was a big surprise when producers chose Arie Luyendyk Jr. — a guy who hadn't been on TV for five whole years — as the Bachelor for season 22 in 2018. But the bigger surprise came in the finale, when the race car driver pulled a Mesnick and dumped his fiancée, Becca Kufrin, for the runner-up, Lauren Burnham. Once again, however, this last-minute switch worked out swimmingly: Arie and Lauren got engaged on After the Final Rose and then married in 2019. Today they have three children (Alessi, and twins Lux and Senna), a dating app, a YouTube channel, and a pretty sweet house in Hawaii.

'The Bachelor' couple Lauren Burnham and Arie Luyendyk Jr.

Astrid and Kevin Wendt

They had a rough time on the beach in Mexico, but Kevin, a Canadian firefighter, and Astrid Loch, a former plastic surgery office manager from Nick Viall's season of The Bachelor, mended fences on the live season 5 finale of Bachelor in Paradise. The two got engaged in 2019, welcomed their first child in 2021, and made it official last year. Now living in Canada, Astrid and Kevin are expecting their second baby later this year.

'Bachelor in Paradise' couple Astrid Loch and Kevin Wendt

Jared and Ashley Haibon

The road to true love did not run smoothly for these two Bachelor Nation staples. They met in Paradise in season 2, but Jared ultimately broke things off, which made Ashley cry. A lot. Both returned in season 3, and while Jared began dating Caila Quinn, freelance journalist Ashley Iaconetti stayed laser focused on restaurant manager Jared. That season, too, ended with no happily ever after for either. But time heals all Paradise wounds, apparently: In 2018, three years after first meeting on the beaches in Mexico, Ashley and Jared announced they were dating. They married in 2019 and welcomed a son, Dawson, in 2022. Today, Ashley hosts a podcast with former Bachelor Ben Higgins, and Jared owns a coffee house in Rhode Island, where they live.

'Bachelor in Paradise' couple Jared Haibon and Ashley Iaconetti

Joe Amabile and Serena Pitt

"Grocery Joe" got the boot on night one of The Bachelorette season 14, but viewers were so smitten, producers cast him on Bachelor in Paradise season 5. He and Kendall Long, a taxidermy enthusiast, broke up on the beach and got back together later — only to break up for good in 2020. Undaunted, Joe agreed to head to Paradise once again in 2021, where he immediately clicked with petite Canadian publicist Serena Pitt. This time, Joe left the beach engaged, and he and Serena had a no-frills wedding in New York last year. The couple lives in NYC, where he works as a podcast host and pasta sauce entrepreneur, and she… is an influencer, I guess?

'Bachelor in Paradise' couple Joe Amabile and Serena Pitt

Hannah Godwin and Dylan Barbour

Pageant queen and model Hannah Godwin danced with the devil on Paradise — meaning, she briefly dated toxic contestant Blake Horstmann — but she later came to her senses and committed to nice-guy tech entrepreneur Dylan Barbour. They left Mexico engaged and have been enjoying their lives as young and gorgeous people. Currently, Hannah runs a lifestyle brand and Dylan works as a venture capitalist. Earlier this year, they announced that their wedding will take place in August.

'Bachelor in Paradise' couple Hannah Godwin and Dylan Barbour

Caelynn Miller-Keyes and Dean Unglert

You know it's true love if she's willing to live in your van. Dean dumped Caelynn on the beach in Paradise season 6 because their "lifestyles" weren't "compatible." A few weeks later, he returned and asked the former Miss North Carolina USA to leave Paradise with him — which she did, inexplicably. After traveling around the country in Dean's van, the two got engaged in 2022. Like so many Bachelor Nation alums, Dean and Caelynn currently host a podcast with fellow Paradise success story Jared Haibon.

'Bachelor in Paradise' couple Caelynn Miller-Keyes and Dean Unglert

Kaitlyn Bristowe and Jason Tartick

Kaitlyn Bristowe got engaged to Shawn Booth in the season 11 finale of The Bachelorette, but they ultimately broke up three years later. Kaitlyn then encountered Bachelorette season 14 castoff Jason Tartick in 2019 when he agreed to be a guest on her podcast. Two years later, he surprised her with a proposal on that very same podcast. They currently live together in Nashville.

Kaitlyn Bristowe and Jason Tartick

Kenny Braasch and Mari Pepin

Mari Pepin arrived for season 7 of Paradise hoping to meet boy band manager Kenny Braasch, and she wasn't even put off by the fact that he showed up "naked." They hit a rough patch during the season (during which Mari destroyed a perfectly good birthday cake) but later reunited and had a grotesque taco date. They plan to marry in Puerto Rico in November.

'Bachelor in Paradise' couple Kenny Braasch and Mari Pepin

Becca Kufrin and Thomas Jacobs

After being Mesnicked by Arie in season 22 of The Bachelor, Becca Kufrin did not give up on love. She and Thomas, a real estate broker who got the boot from Katie Thurston in season 17 of The Bachelorette, got together in Mexico during season 7 of Paradise. Though they broke up during the show, Becca and Thomas rekindled their flame off camera and ultimately got engaged in May 2022. (And she proposed to him!) They hope to wed this fall.

'Bachelor Nation' couple Becca Kufrin and Thomas Jacobs

Serene Russell and Brandon Jones

It was basically love at first sight in Paradise for personal trainer Brandon Jones and elementary school teacher Serene Russell. Though Brandon was left heartbroken in Mexico by season 18 Bachelorette Michelle Young, he bravely returned for another shot at love — and he and Serene were Paradise's most secure couple from day one. They got engaged in the finale. Serene is now a full-time model, and she and Brandon plan to marry next year.

'Bachelor in Paradise' couple Serene Russell and Brandon Jones

Matt James and Rachael Kirkconnell

Oh, boy — this one's a doozy. Matt James, the first Black Bachelor, fell for graphic designer Rachael Kirconnell during season 25. Then, as the season was airing, photos of Rachael attending a "plantation-themed party" and dressing in costume as a Native American hit the internet, and her relationship with Matt fell apart. Until it didn't! In May of 2021, Matt confirmed that he and Rachael were giving it another shot, and they're still together as of March 2023.

'The Bachelor' couple Rachael Kirkconnell and Matt James

Abigail Heringer and Noah Erb

Bachelor in Paradise fans were heartbroken when this season 7 couple broke up at the prom party. But once they left the beach, adorable client financial manager Abigail Heringer and super-chill traveling nurse Noah Erb got back together off camera. In March of 2022, she relocated to Los Angeles to be near Noah, and they post frequent schmoopie pictures together on Instagram.

'Bachelor in Paradise' couple Abigail Heringer and Noah Erb

Pieper James and Brendan Morais

Commercial roofer/wannabe actor Brendan Morais and graduate student Pieper James were run out of Paradise on a rail in 2021 after everyone found out they were dating before coming to the beach. Brendan posted (then deleted) a cringey apology, and the two continued dating off camera.

'Bachelor in Paradise' couple Pieper James and Brendan Morais

Chris Conran and Alana Milne

Though landscape design salesman Chris Conran was forming a "connection" with BiP season 7 contestant Jessenia, he dropped the social media marketer like a hot potato once Alana Milne arrived in episode 7. Like Brendan and Pieper before them, Chris and Alana became such Paradise outcasts they were forced to leave the show — but two years later, they're still together.

'Bachelor in Paradise' couple Chris Conran and Alana Milne

Michael Allio and Danielle Maltby

We all cried when widower Michael Allio left Katie's season of The Bachelorette because his little boy missed him. And then we cried again when he showed up on Paradise in season 8, because we thought he was just going to lead a nice normal life off camera. After stringing Sierra Jackson along for a few weeks, Michael fell for neonatal nurse Danielle Maltby, who also has experienced the tragic loss of a partner. Though they didn't leave the beach engaged, Michael dropped the L-bomb on the live reunion special, because romance. Earlier this year, Danielle moved from Nashville to Cleveland to be closer to Michael.

'Bachelor in Paradise' couple Michael Allio and Danielle Maltby

Anna Redman and Chris Bukowski

Corporate sales dude Chris Bukowski appeared on five (yes, five!) different seasons of Bachelor spin-offs (The Bachelorette, Bachelor Pad, and Bachelor in Paradise), but he still never managed to find love. But as we've mentioned before, Bachelor Nation is an incestuous group, and he and Anna Redman, a copywriter who appeared on season 25 of The Bachelor, made their relationship Instagram official last May. They currently live together in Chicago.

Anna Redman and Chris Bukowski

Greg Grippo and Victoria Fuller

He was the guy with resting sad face who peaced out on Bachelorette Katie after hometown dates. She was the one who attended a concert with Bachelor Peter Weber in season 24 — and the musician was none other than her ex-boyfriend Chase Rice! Two years later, Victoria Fuller got engaged to realtor Johnny DePhillipo on Bachelor in Paradise season 8 — though she jetted off to Rome with Greg Grippo a month after the finale wrapped. Somehow, rose lovers, they are still together.

Greg Grippo and Victoria Fuller

Kelley Flanagan and Peter Weber

The Bachelor sent Kelley packing right before hometowns in 2019 as his mom Barb hated the woman he chose, so the pilot was single again soon thereafter. Eventually, Peter and Kelley began hanging out again in 2020, and have been off and on (currently on) ever since.

'The Bachelor' couple Kelley Flanagan and Peter Weber

Spencer Robertson and Samantha Jeffries

Neither Samantha Jeffries nor Spencer Robertson made it far on their respective seasons of Bachelor (Clayton's) and Bachelorette (Clare's), but the occupational therapist and water treatment engineer found love with each other earlier this year.

Spencer Robertson and Samantha Jeffries

Jordan Chapman and Corinne Jones

These two gorgeous people — she was on Matt's season of The Bachelor; he was on Tayshia's season of The Bachelorette — have been dating since 2021. Did we mention that they're gorgeous?

Jordan Chapman and Corinne Jones

