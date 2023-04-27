Bachelor Nation baby! Becca Kufrin and Thomas Jacobs are expecting their first child

Becca Kufrin and Thomas Jacobs are doing the damn thing — being parents, that is.

The former Bachelorette star and her Bachelor in Paradise paramour announced Wednesday that they're expecting their first child together.

Sharing photos on Instagram of an ultrasound and snaps taken with their dogs, they wrote, "Party of 5 coming September 2023. Little Bebe, we can't wait to meet you, hold you, and watch you grow. We already love you to the moon and back - mom & dad." (The party of five includes their two pups, which they refer to as their fur babies.)

Kufrin met Jacobs on Bachelor in Paradise in 2021, having previously been engaged to Arie Luyendyk Jr. after his season of The Bachelor and Garret Yrigoyen after Kufrin's season of The Bachelorette. Jacobs had previously appeared on season 17 of The Bachelorette.

Before Kufrin's arrival on the beaches of Paradise, Jacobs seemed an unlikely fit for her, his cocky manner and propensity for drama contrasting with her more even-keeled approach. The two hit it off, broke up in the season finale, and reconnected off screen a few months later. They got engaged in the spring of 2022 (this time Kufrin proposed).

Craig Sjodin/ABC/Getty Becca Kufrin and Thomas Jacobs on 'Bachelor in Paradise'

Many members of Bachelor Nation sent congratulations and well wishes to the expectant couple, including Bachelor in Paradise bartender Wells Adams; former host Chris Harrison; and fellow contestants Sabrina Pitt, Adam Gottschalk, Gabby Windey, and Abigail Herringer.

To date Bachelor Nation couplings have produced nearly two dozen children, including those of Arie and Lauren Luyendyk, Sean and Catherine Lowe, and Ryan and Trista Sutter.

