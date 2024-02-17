“The Bachelor” Joey Graziadei 'so sorry' for Gypsy Rose Blanchard and Ruth Bader Ginsburg mix-up: 'A bad time'

"I know how much… she’s done for equal rights and woman empowerment."

The Bachelor’s Joey Graziadei is well aware that he totally messed up by accidentally mixing up Gypsy Rose Blanchard and late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg in a recent interview.



The reality star immediately apologized for the flub while taking a tour of the White House led by press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre that was posted on TikTok on Thursday. In the clip, Jean-Pierre walks Graziadei past a collection of photos before showing him a framed portrait of Ginsburg.



“I’m so sorry,” he confessed instantly as Jean-Pierre began to laugh. “It was a bad time. I knew that that wasn’t actually her in the photo. Ruth came in my head, but I know I won’t live that one down.”

Graziadei added, “I know how much of a legend [Ginsburg] is and how much she’s done for equal rights and woman empowerment.”



He then took a moment to tap back into his big Bachelor energy by presenting Jean-Pierre with a rose.

“I would gladly accept this rose,” Jean-Pierre, who is the first openly LGBTQ+ person to serve as press secretary, replied at the end of the video. But a moment later she added, “Can I just say one thing? I thought it would be coming from a Bachelorette.”



“As it should be,” Graziadei agreed as the pair pulled each other into a hug and began to laugh.



Stephanie Augello / Disney via Getty; Jamie McCarthy/Getty; Sarah Silbiger/Getty 'The Bachelor' star Joey Graziadei; Gypsy Rose Blanchard; Ruth Bader Ginsburg

Earlier this month, Graziadei confused Blanchard for Ginsburg while participating in a game of “How Online Are You?” hosted by the website Betches. He appeared to recognize Blanchard, who served eight years in prison for the murder of her mother, but couldn't recall her name.

“I know that she had something happen where she went to jail because of her mom,” he pondered. “Ruth Ginsburg? I dunno what I’m saying.”

