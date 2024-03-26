'Bachelor' finale reveals Joey Graziadei's final choice: Who is he engaged to?

Spoiler alert: The following contains details from the finale of "The Bachelor" Season 28.

Season 28 "Bachelor" lead Joey Graziadei has handed out his final rose and gotten down on one knee.

The 28-year-old "teaching tennis pro" proposed to Kelsey Anderson, a 25-year-old junior project manager from New Orleans, Louisiana. "Kelsey Alexandra Anderson, I love you. I want to spend the rest of my life with you," Joey said as the turquoise-blue waters of Tulum crashed in waves behind them. "Will you marry me?"

Monday's finale also ended months-long speculation about what left Joey crying on a Tulum beach by himself.

Joey Graziadei prepares to face his final two women during "The Bachelor" Season 28 finale, airing March 25, 2024.

The engaged couple's happy ending left Daisy Kent, a 25-year-old account executive from Becker, Minnesota, heartbroken. "The thing is, if I can love the wrong person that much, imagine how much I can love the right person?"

Here's everything else that went down.

What happened during 'The Bachelor' 2024 finale?

Earlier in the finale episode, Daisy and Kelsey – the final two contestants among a cast of 32 eligible women – had tearful meetings with Joey's parents and sisters and expressed their love for him. However, Carly and Ellie, Joey's sisters, expressed their doubts about Kelsey being ready for an engagement.

Joey then embarked on his last dates with his final two contestants.

Daisy Kent (left) and Kelsey Anderson were Joey Graziadei's final two women.

Despite her doubts about whether Joey would choose her, Daisy professed her love for the first time during the night portion of their final date. The vibes were off, though, and she left the encounter telling producers, "If I'm being 100% honest, I don't think it's me."

Kelsey's date seemed to go better, with the two showing their playful sides as they gave each other spa treatments and massaged one another.

Knowing what she needed to do as she's "really hurting" in her love for Joey and doubting being chosen, Daisy knocked on Kelsey's hotel room door ahead of the proposal.

She asked how her friend's meet-the-family and final date went and shared that her date "felt a little bit off. There was something missing between me and Joey," Daisy told Kelsey.

Daisy realized Joey was 'not my person'

In a first for the show, the women rode over to the proposal platform together, holding hands as they sat in the back of an SUV toward a gray-suited Joey. Daisy stepped out first to face her fate head-on.

"I do love you. But the thing is, you're not going to choose me," Daisy said tearfully. "The last couple days, I realized that you're not my person. And I know that you know. And as much as that hurts, I know you said you want what's best for me. So I'm going to do what's best for me and I'm going to go."

"You don't understand how special you truly are," a crying Joey replied. "It hurts so much that I know I have something more special with someone else, and I know that's where my heart is leading me."

She left with her head held high, embracing Kelsey on her way out.

Who did Joey Graziadei pick during 'Bachelor' finale?

Kelsey, donning a feathery white strapless gown, strode down the beach to meet with her potential fiancé.

With Daisy having already spoiled that she wasn't the final choice, Joey didn't bother with a fake-out before he proposed.

"There's nothing difficult about choosing you. And I can't wait another minute to tell you that I love you," he professed before getting down on one knee.

She agreed to take his hand in marriage — and wouldn't you know it, Kelsey accepted the final rose, too.

Joey Graziadei (left) proposes to Kelsey Anderson in "The Bachelor" Season 28 finale, airing March 25, 2024.

Are Joey and Kelsey still together?

Joey admitted there have been difficulties in their relationship since filming ended, but he reassured fans that the couple is at the "strongest we've ever been."

Kelsey revealed Joey will be coming to New Orleans in the interim, and they plan to move to New York in the summer.

Who is the next 'Bachelorette' in 2024?

Without leaving much room for suspense, Jesse Palmer announced Jenn will be the next "Bachelorette" lead.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: 'Bachelor' finale recap: Joey Graziadei, Kelsey Anderson get engaged