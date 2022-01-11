A ’Bachelor’ Fan Account Posted Proof That ABC’s Been Trolling Us Over Clayton’s Final Three

Remember when ABC dropped that absolutely chaotic Bachelor trailer where Clayton Echard casually told two women he’d been intimate with both of them?

Kay, remember when ABC dropped that absolutely chaotic Bachelor trailer where Clayton Echard casually told two women he’d been intimate with both of them?

The editing of the trailer made it seem like ABC accidentally revealed Clayton’s final three, prompting a lot of shocked reactions on Twitter about the show doing such a thing:

But eagle-eyed fan account @bachelor.realitea just noticed that this footage has actually appeared in three different promos, and each of them has been edited to look like Clayton is talking to a different group of women:

Wow, gotta hand it to ABC on this one.

That said, Reality Steve was able to identify the women standing in front of Clayton with their backs turned to us, so we do actually have confirmation about who he’s talking to. However, THIS IS A HUGE SPOILER , so only keep reading if you want to be spoiled. Ahem:

SPOILERS AHEAD

“The two women whose backs are to us (and he’s seemingly telling he was intimate with both) are Rachel and Gabby, two women we know had hometown dates,” Steve confirmed. “The shot of Sarah crying was squeezed in from another point in filming since we know Sarah didn’t make it to Iceland. So most people assume now Gabby and Rachel are your final two based on that shot in Iceland. Certainly looks that way, but with the way the editing works and how tricky they can get sometimes, the only thing we know for sure is that whole scene happens in Iceland.”

So this is just a quick reaction to the Clayton premiere video, but when he’s standing there telling 2 women he was intimate w both, that’s Sarah (brunette) and Rachel (blonde). My guess this was in Vienna before he Sarah went home/was sent home & he kept Rachel. pic.twitter.com/SoWCpvom25 — RealitySteve (@RealitySteve) December 7, 2021

Anyway, more spoilers on Clayton’s season below!

