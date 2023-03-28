'Bachelor' creator Mike Fleiss exits reality TV franchise

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Mike Fleiss, the creator of “The Bachelor,” has exited the reality TV franchise more than two decades after the iconic dating show launched.

His departure was confirmed Tuesday, a day after “The Bachelor” aired its season 27 finale.

“I want to thank WBTV and ABC for 21 extraordinary years,” Fleiss said in a statement shared with The Associated Press. The statement did not include the reason for his exit.

He described the show as lightning in a bottle and said the creative team taking over will keep the franchise “bold and moving forward.”

“Let the journey continue,” he said.

Taking the helm as executive producers and showrunners for the franchise are Claire Freeland, Jason Ehrlich and Bennett Graebner. Freeland is a former showrunner for Canada's version of “The Bachelor” franchise, while Ehrlich has served as the showrunner for several seasons of “The Bachelor,” “The Bachelorette” and “Bachelor Pad.” Graebner has been with the franchise for more than 15 years and was an executive producer of its current offerings — “The Bachelor,” “The Bachelorette” and “Bachelor in Paradise.”

