The Bachelor 's Colton Underwood and Cassie Randolph Split Was 'Definitely Amicable': Source

Though Colton Underwood and Cassie Randolph have called it quits, the duo hope to remain close friends.

"This is definitely amicable," a source tells PEOPLE. "It was a mutual breakup. Colton and Cassie are still good friends, and they want to stay friends. It’s definitely a priority for them. Colton is sad, but he’s looking forward to what the future may bring."

A second source says: "The breakup happened recently. And they put a lot of thought into it. Ultimately, Colton and Cassie just weren’t on the same page. Colton really wanted to settle down and get married — he’s been ready for a long time. And Cassie just wasn’t ready. They both knew it wasn’t going to work.”

Scroll to continue with content Ad

The Bachelor couple announced the news Friday on Instagram, two months after Randolph, 25, helped nurse Underwood, 28, back to health after he contracted the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

"First off, I want to say this is one of the hardest things I have had to share as neither one of us is quite ready to talk about it yet," Randolph wrote. "However, because our relationship is such a public one, our silence on the matter has been speaking for us. Colton and I have broken up, but have decided to remain a part of each others lives. With all that we have gone through, we have a special bond that will always be there. I love Colton very much and have an enormous amount of respect for him. We have both learned and grown so much these past couple years, and will always have each others back. Always."

RELATED: Cassie Randolph Gives Update on Colton Underwood's Health After He Tests Positive for Coronavirus

Story continues

Underwood captioned his post, "Its [sic] been a crazy few months to say the least, Cass and I have been doing a lot of self-reflecting. Sometimes people are just meant to be friends — and that's okay. We both have grown immensely and been through so much together — so this isn't the end of our story, it's the start of a whole new chapter for us."

RELATED: Colton Underwood Lets Cassie Randolph Give Him a Haircut: 'I Will Be Wearing a Hat for a While'

The pair met on Underwood's season of The Bachelor, which premiered last year — though their journey was anything but smooth.

In his recent memoir, The First Time,Underwood revealed that he and Randolph briefly split last August.

“To put it very frank, after the show, we realized we weren’t communicating as well as we once did,” Underwood told PEOPLE after the book was published in March. “Nobody was forcing us to talk about real things going on, so we let a lot of things build up.”

Ultimately, “in a weird way, I kind of broke up with myself,” he added. “I was like, I feel like we need to figure this out and in order to do that, we need space. She agreed. So it was a mutual thing.”