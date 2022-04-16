The Bachelor 's Clayton Echard Takes Girlfriend Susie Evans to Visit His Hometown: 'Back Where It All Started'

Olivia Jakiel
·2 min read
The Bachelor's Clayton Echard Takes Girlfriend Susie Evans to Visit His Hometown
The Bachelor’s Clayton Echard Takes Girlfriend Susie Evans to Visit His Hometown

Clayton Echard/Instagram

Clayton Echard is showing girlfriend Susie Evans the place he'll always call home!

"Had to take Suz back to the hometown," the Bachelor star said in a clip posted to his Instagram Story on Friday. Echard can be seen sporting a huge grin while he and Evans, both 28, walk around his old high school stomping grounds in Missouri.

"On the football field, back where it all started, baby! Woo! Ol' Eureka Wildcats! Never gets old, never gets old," he shared.

RELATED: Bachelor Clayton Echard Talks 'Frustrating' Women Tell All: 'I Realized a Lot of Damage That I Caused'

Echard later posted a short clip of a lush grass area leading out to a beautiful lake with boats docked, simply captioning the video, "Home 🙌."

The Bachelor&#x002019;s Clayton Echard Takes Girlfriend Susie Evans to Visit His Hometown
The Bachelor’s Clayton Echard Takes Girlfriend Susie Evans to Visit His Hometown

Clayton Echard/Instagram

Evans and Echard went public with their relationship after the season finale of The Bachelor aired in March. Their reunion divided Bachelor Nation, considering Evans left during the Fantasy Suites episodes after learning that Echard had been intimate with fellow contestants Rachel Recchia and Gabby Windey while they were all in Iceland.

The pair ended up talking it out, and although Evans didn't make a decision then and there, Echard said in an on-camera interview, "Regardless of what happens with Susie, my heart is with her. Because it's with her, it can't be with Gabby or Rachel."

RELATED: Bachelor Clayton Echard Admits He 'Did Not Handle It Well' with Susie Evans Prior to Her Exit

Runners-up Windey and Recchia are currently taping season 19 of The Bachelorette together.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Clayton Echard (@claytonechard)

"I look back and wish I had done some things differently," Echard told PEOPLE in March. "In a weird, twisted way it did work out because I ended up with Susie. And I'm happier than I've ever been."

"We needed to take a step back, and when we restarted our relationship, we set down a new foundation," noted Evans.

RELATED VIDEO: Susie Evans Gets Candid About Romance with Clayton Echard: 'The World Didn't Want to See Us Together'

"I didn't really think it was gonna happen," Echard told the audience during the Bachelor's After the Final Rose special. "Especially after the way that we ended things. I just held on to hope. But when she gave me that closure, in that moment, I felt that it was the right thing to do. And thankfully, she reached back out and I just wanted one conversation at a time, we just rebuilt that we could."

Added Evans: "I always had that love in my heart and loved him as a person before I ever fell in love with him. But now I can confidently say, yeah, he's incredible. And we all make mistakes, we've both made mistakes on this journey, but we both have so much love for each other."

