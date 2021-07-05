Bachelor 's Bob Guiney Welcomes Second Baby, Son Blake Barrett, with Wife Jessica: 'So Thankful'

bob guiney/instagram

Take two!

Former Bachelor star Bob Guiney, 50, and his wife Jessica Canyon welcomed their second child together, a son named Blake Barrett Guiney, on July 1, Guiney announced on Instagram Saturday. The pair are also parents to 2-year-old Grayson Robert.

Baby Blake weighed 9 lbs., 1 oz. at birth, according to Guiney's post.

"This is our life — and I am so thankful! Your big bro @graysonguiney can't wait to meet you. So proud of @jescanyon for doing all of the heavy lifting! I appreciate you and love our little family!!" Guiney wrote alongside photos of the newborn and his family.

The reality star also added the hashtags, "We are the Guineys," "here we go," "my 2 sons," and "Im 50."

In one of the sweet photos posted by Guiney, the father of two snuggles up to his firstborn in a nursery room.

The couple announced their exciting pregnancy news in March with a sweet photo on Instagram.

"2021 just got a whole lot better for the Guineys!! It's safe to say @graysonguiney is really excited! ❤️," Guiney wrote at the time, sharing a photo of himself holding up ultrasound images beside an overjoyed Grayson and mom.

On her Instagram page, Canyon wrote, "Woke up like this🤰🏼 Baby #2 comin' in hot!!!! 💥."

In April, Guiney revealed that the pair would be welcoming another son to the family.

"I always thought we'd have a baby sister for Grayson. I have a sister and my wife has a brother but, life has other plans for us. We're having another boy!! YAY!!! ❤️ #boydad#family," the reality star wrote on Instagram.

Guiney and Canyon tied the knot in November 2016 during a destination wedding held at Casa Entre Rocas in Punta Mita, Mexico. The twosome then headed off on a honeymoon in Jamaica.

Celebrating their firstborn's birthday last December, Canyon wrote alongside a gallery of throwback photos of the toddler: "Two years ago today, 24 hours of contractions, 4 hours of pushing and a cesarian, we finally got to meet our little boy 💙"

"Happy Birthday to @graysonguiney!! Crazy to think that you're 2 today!!! So thankful for you" Guiney, meanwhile, wrote in his own tribute, then joking, "Absolutely no idea what we did before you came along... besides sleep. Yep. We did do a lot of that. Ok! HAPPY BIRTHDAY!! ❤️"