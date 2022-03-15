Bachelor Alums Michelle Young, Clare Crawley and Nick Viall Talk Clayton Echard's 'Cringy' Rose Ceremony

Karen Mizoguchi
·4 min read

Fan favorites from the Bachelor universe gave their takes on Clayton Echard's season during Monday's finale.

Host Jesse Palmer welcomed Clare Crawley, Nick Viall and Michelle Young on the stage during the live portion of the two-part season 26 finale. The trio appeared after viewers saw Clayton tell his final two, Rachel and Gabby, at the rose ceremony that he slept with both of them — and said he loved both of them. Before the rose ceremony, Clayton sent home Susie, who couldn't "get past" him being intimate with Rachel and Gabby.

When asked what she thought of Clayton's rose ceremony in Iceland, Crawley said, "I'm being honest, not well. It's tough to watch, it's tough to be on our side of it. We all know what that feels like. But watching it is excruciating, and I think it's cringy."

Crawley, 40, was a contestant on season 18 of The Bachelor, and later appeared on Bachelor in Paradise twice before competing on The Bachelor Winter Games. In March 2020, she was chosen as the season 16 lead of The Bachelorette and got engaged to finalist Dale Moss. In January 2021, he announced the end of their short-lived engagement on Instagram.

RELATED: Nick Viall Teases Clayton Echard's 'Insane' Bachelor Finale, Calls Past Season's Drama 'Childs Play'

Michelle Young, Clare Crawley and Nick Viall
Next, Viall, 41, was asked for his thoughts on what Palmer called "the rose ceremony from hell."

"Well, unfortunately, he left out the most important thing, which is he told Susie that he loves her the most, and I feel like that would be something that these women would want to hear, especially Gabby while he was trying to convince her not to trust her gut," said Viall, who was at the finale with his girlfriend Natalie Joy.

"Listen, I think Clayton might have the best intentions, but I think he never took the time to consider the position of power that he's in as the Bachelor. He never took the time to empathize with these women, and what it would be like to be in their shoes. And unfortunately, I think you're seeing a guy who's focused on finding love for himself and not finding love with someone else," Viall continued.

"I think it would just go a long way for him to be more empathetic and just put himself in their shoes. I'm dying to know, because it feels like right now everyone knows that Clayton loves Susie the most, except for Gabby and Rachel," he concluded.

Viall first appeared on season 10 of The Bachelorette featuring lead Andi Dorfman. He was later the runner-up on the 11th season of The Bachelorette featuring lead Kaitlyn Bristowe. Then in August 2016, Viall, who also appeared on Bachelor in Paradise, was announced as the lead for the 21st season of The Bachelor. He and Vanessa Grimaldi got engaged during the March 2017 finale, but announced their split that August.

RELATED: Bachelor Clayton Echard Admits He 'Did Not Handle It Well' with Susie Evans Prior to Her Exit

the bachelor
the bachelor

abc

Lastly, Palmer asked Young, 28, about her thoughts, particularly as Echard competed for her heart when he was on her season of The Bachelorette.

"There's no handbook to being a lead or to being on the cast. But what I do know is being vulnerable. It's a really strong thing to do, to put yourself out there, to give everything that you have," she said.

"But I think it's just this huge reminder that when you're in a relationship and when you're loving — whether it's family, whether it's friends, an intimate relationship — you have to handle with care," she added. "That's both sides and both sides have to be willing to put in the same amount of effort. Both sides have to feel heard and acknowledged. I think that's the only way that two people can work past something like this."

Young was a contestant on season 25 of The Bachelor starring Matt James. Soon after, she was named the Bachelorette of season 18, and accepted fiancé Nayte Olukoya's proposal.

While the end of season 26 airs tomorrow, Crawley told Palmer "I hope [Clayton] does find love."

"I hope he does because that's ultimately why we go in this and sign up for this because that's what we want and that's what we hope for," she said. "I think only he knows what's best for him. But I think that's an important thing also to think about when watching this from other people is that these are real people with their hearts on the line and on both sides of it. I just applaud all of them for putting out their vulnerability because it's hard and he knows what's best for him.

Also in the audience were Bachelor alums Bristowe and Cassie Randolph as well as Bachelorette alum Rodney Mathews.

The Bachelor finale continues Tuesday at 8 p.m. on ABC.

