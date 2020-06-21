Bachelor Alums Chris Soules and Victoria Fuller Enjoy a Date in Her Hometown

There’s a new Bachelor couple!

Following months of dating rumors, Chris Soules and Victoria Fuller were photographed visiting a bakery in Fuller’s hometown of Virginia Beach. “Loved having the cutest Bachelor couple join us for lunch today! Thanks for coming🌹 @vlfuller @souleschris,” the post from the bakery, Leaping Lizard Cafe, read.

In the photo, Fuller, 26, sweetly embraces Soules, 38. The pair have been rumored to be dating since Fuller shared a photo on Instagram in April with the location tag of Arlington, Iowa — Soules’ hometown, where he continued to live in the state since being involved in a fatal car crash in 2017.

The reality star captioned the photo, “Farm life.”

Bachelor host Chris Harrison has discussed Soules and Fuller's budding romance, telling Entertainment Tonight in early May that their romance came “out of the blue.”

"Apparently there's more and more evidence building to this relationship," Harrison said.

"Nobody saw it coming... but great," he added. "I guess he slid into her DMs — is that how that works? I don't know, but good on them. I hope they're happy and I hope she's driving tractors around, flipping up the soybeans and all that good stuff. That's great."

Soules starred on season 19 of The Bachelor in 2015 and Fuller appeared as a contestant on Peter Weber's season this year. Soules got engaged on the show to his pick Whitney Bischoff, but they broke up shortly after.

"I think they both have similar pasts. I think they have things they can relate to with each other," Harrison told ET of Soules and Fuller. "Chris is a good man. I've known Chris for a long time and love him to death, and I do know that he was very serious about 'I live in Iowa.' "

"So good on him, man, I wish him all the best. And however they wanna define it, when they define it [is up to them]," Harrison said.