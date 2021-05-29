Bachelor Alum Lauren Schleyer and Husband Welcome First Baby: 'Our World Will Never Be the Same'

Zack Santagate/instagram; Lauren Santagate/Instagram

Another Bachelor baby is here!

On Friday, Lauren Schleyer, who appeared on Arie Luyendyk Jr.'s season of The Bachelor, revealed that she and her husband Zack Santagate welcomed their first child together — a baby girl.

Sharing a sweet video honoring her daughter being born with "May 21, 2021 10:03 am" written across the clip, Schleyer, 35, revealed her newborn's name in the caption of her post.

"lottie blue santagate 🤍👼🏼," she wrote. "our world will never be the same."

The announcement came just days after Schleyer revealed her pregnancy news on Instagram, making the announcement just one day before her due date.

Proud new dad Santagate, whom Schleyer wed in July 2019, also shared his own birth announcement on his social media account.

Sharing the same video as his wife, the film director also shared a picture of their newborn daughter nestled in a hospital blanket. "My whole world," Santagate wrote alongside his post. "Lottie Blue Santagate | 5/21/21."

"Sitting in the nursery on our last day before our little's due date trying to think of all the things we want to say about the last nine months, and for the first time in my life I'm at a loss of words," she joked. "It's been the most beautiful, still, loving and miraculous season of our lives and there are truly no words for how thankful we are. God knew what we needed before we did."

On her Instagram Story, the then-mom-to-be showed off her baby bump and wrote to her followers: "Tbh y'all are lucky I didn't tell you sooner Bc you would have seen more bump pics than you wanted to."

Lauren Schleyer/Instagram Lauren Schleyer and Zach Santagate

Schleyer revealed in a 2019 Instagram post on March 22 that she and Santagate were engaged. They went on to tie the knot that July.

Marking their first wedding anniversary last summer, Schleyer wrote, "it's a best friend thing. ❤️ happy one year," alongside a romantic montage of their relationship.