Bachelor Alum Lauren Schleyer and Husband Welcome First Baby: 'Our World Will Never Be the Same'

Nicholas Rice
·2 min read

Zack Santagate/instagram; Lauren Santagate/Instagram

Another Bachelor baby is here!

On Friday, Lauren Schleyer, who appeared on Arie Luyendyk Jr.'s season of The Bachelor, revealed that she and her husband Zack Santagate welcomed their first child together — a baby girl.

Sharing a sweet video honoring her daughter being born with "May 21, 2021 10:03 am" written across the clip, Schleyer, 35, revealed her newborn's name in the caption of her post.

"lottie blue santagate 🤍👼🏼," she wrote. "our world will never be the same."

The announcement came just days after Schleyer revealed her pregnancy news on Instagram, making the announcement just one day before her due date.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Lauren Schleyer (@laurensantagate)

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by ZACK SANTAGATE (@zacksantagate)

RELATED: Bachelor Alum Lauren Schleyer Reveals Pregnancy One Day Before Due Date: 'Truly No Words'

Proud new dad Santagate, whom Schleyer wed in July 2019, also shared his own birth announcement on his social media account.

Sharing the same video as his wife, the film director also shared a picture of their newborn daughter nestled in a hospital blanket. "My whole world," Santagate wrote alongside his post. "Lottie Blue Santagate | 5/21/21."

RELATED VIDEO: Dad Does Celebratory Dance After Putting Baby To Sleep

"Sitting in the nursery on our last day before our little's due date trying to think of all the things we want to say about the last nine months, and for the first time in my life I'm at a loss of words," she joked. "It's been the most beautiful, still, loving and miraculous season of our lives and there are truly no words for how thankful we are. God knew what we needed before we did."

On her Instagram Story, the then-mom-to-be showed off her baby bump and wrote to her followers: "Tbh y'all are lucky I didn't tell you sooner Bc you would have seen more bump pics than you wanted to."

Lauren Schleyer/Instagram Lauren Schleyer and Zach Santagate

Schleyer revealed in a 2019 Instagram post on March 22 that she and Santagate were engaged. They went on to tie the knot that July.

Marking their first wedding anniversary last summer, Schleyer wrote, "it's a best friend thing. ❤️ happy one year," alongside a romantic montage of their relationship.

Latest Stories

  • Golden Knights' Mattias Janmark is the first unsung hero of the Stanley Cup playoffs

    Mattias Janmark hadn't scored in over a month, but his hat trick in Game 7 is the primary reason why the Vegas Golden Knights advanced to the second round.

  • NBA playoff tracker: Clippers finally wake up, while Jayson Tatum drops 50 on Nets

    Welcome to the Yahoo Sports NBA playoff tracker, your daily one-stop shop for all the latest game results from each NBA playoff series. Here's a look at Friday's games.

  • Report: Blue Jays investigating new sexual misconduct allegations against Roberto Alomar

    New allegations of sexual misconduct against Roberto Alomar have been brought forward and are being investigated by the Toronto Blue Jays.

  • Manoah's mom discusses Alek's emotional debut, reveals he's addicted to sushi

    Alek Manoah's mother opened up about the experience of watching her son make his MLB debut and also spilled the beans on what his favourite food is.

  • Watch the Champions League final live today with a free trial

    An all-English Champions League Final caps off what's been a great 2020-21 season on DAZN.

  • Top 10 moments in the Stanley Cup playoffs this week: Upsets, comebacks and a marathon man

    The first round of the playoffs has been thrilling, and here are some of the top moments from the past week of action.

  • Ja Morant says he's not sure if his family will return to Utah after racist heckling

    The Jazz indefinitely banned three fans for heckling Morant's family.

  • Canadiens ticket prices through the roof as fans return to Bell Centre

    Fans are allowed back in the Bell Centre for Game 6 of the Canadiens' first-round series, but it costs an arm and a leg to get in.

  • Sources: How Lakers have operated since reaching vaccine threshold

    The Lakers reached the 85% vaccine threshold this week, opening up film sessions and team meals on their plane.

  • Rafael Nadal, others react to Naomi Osaka's French Open media blackout

    Naomi Osaka has said that she won't be meeting with reporters at all during the French Open.

  • Chelsea and Manchester City fans clash in Porto ahead of Champions League final

    Mayor of Porto Rui Moreira said one person was taken to hospital but their injuries are “nothing serious”.

  • Taylor Hall is providing the offensive balance the Bruins needed to flourish

    Taylor Hall no longer has to serve as the focal point of his team's offense and is bringing new life to Boston's once one-dimensional attack.

  • Fantasy Baseball Takeaways: Vlad Jr. and the Jays shuffle off to Buffalo

    Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is having a breakout year, significantly helped by a small Florida ballpark. What will happen when the Blue Jays relocate to Buffalo next week?

  • 2021 Stanley Cup playoffs: Round 1 matchups, schedule, TV channels

    The road to the NHL's final four starts this weekend with Washington and Boston kicking things off.

  • Joel Embiid's wrestling celebration gets coveted Triple H, Shawn Michaels endorsement

    Is Joel Embiid the newest member of D-Generation X?

  • NBA betting: Picks against the spread for Saturday’s playoff games

    There's a full slate of action on Saturday and it starts with Milwaukee's attempt to sweep the Heat.

  • Sean McVay 'very pleased' with Matthew Stafford's performance at Rams camp thus far

    Matthew Stafford is making a good first impression on his new coach.

  • Germany still waiting for Kroos after coronavirus infection

    SEEFELD, Austria (AP) — Germany is still waiting for Toni Kroos to test negative for the coronavirus and join up with the team ahead of the European Championship, nearly two weeks after the Real Madrid midfielder first contracted the virus, coach Joachim Löw said Saturday. Madrid said on May 17 that Kroos tested positive while already in isolation after contact with another person who recorded a positive test. That is delaying his arrival at Germany's pre-tournament training camp in Austria. “Yesterday he was still positive and for as long he remains positive, he has to stay in quarantine,” Löw said. “As soon as he gets a negative test result on one day, he'll set off on the journey to us. He's already had light symptoms, though they were last week." Kroos said last week on a podcast he hosts with his brother that he had a fever. Germany has a warm-up friendly against Denmark on Wednesday and another against Latvia on June 7 before starting its Euro 2020 campaign against France in Munich on June 15. The German players involved in Saturday's Champions League final between Manchester City and Chelsea will join the team later. Löw said he hadn't received any information about the condition of midfielder İlkay Gündoğan after he left City's training session Friday early following a collision with teammate Fernandinho. There are also fitness concerns over another midfielder, Leon Goretzka, who is scheduled to join the Germany team Tuesday. The Bayern Munich player tore a muscle in a game for the club on May 8. ___ More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports The Associated Press

  • Stanley Cup playoffs schedule and where to watch

    The NHL's Stanley Cup playoffs are here and you can watch the action live on CBC TV or live streamed through CBCSports.ca and the CBC Sports app. Dates and times are subject to change. The full broadcast schedule for the NHL playoffs, and where you can watch each game, is below: North Division Toronto Maple Leafs (1) vs. Montreal Canadiens (4) (Maple Leafs lead 3-2) Game 1: Canadiens 2, Maple Leafs 1 Game 2: Maple Leafs 5, Canadiens 1 Game 3: Maple Leafs 2, Canadiens 1 Game 4: Maple Leafs 4, Canadiens 0 Game 5: Canadiens 4, Maple Leafs 3 (OT) Game 6: Maple Leafs @ Canadiens — Saturday, May 29 (7:30 p.m. ET, CBC, CBCSports.ca) x-Game 7: Canadiens @ Maple Leafs — Monday, May 31 (TBA) x – if necessary Edmonton Oilers (2) vs. Winnipeg Jets (3) (Jets win 4-0) Game 1: Jets 4, Oilers 1 Game 2: Jets 1, Oilers 0 (OT) Game 3: Jets 5, Oilers 4 (OT) Game 4: Jets 4, Oilers 3 (OT) East Division Boston Bruins (3) vs. New York Islanders (4) (Series tied 0-0) Game 1: Islanders @ Bruins — Saturday, May 29 (8 p.m. ET, Sportsnet 360) Game 2: Islanders @ Bruins — Monday, May 31 (7:30 p.m. ET, Sportsnet One, TVAS) Game 3: Bruins @ Islanders — TBD Game 4: Bruins @ Islanders — TBD x-Game 5: Islanders @ Bruins — TBD x-Game 6: Bruins @ Islanders — TBD x-Game 7: Islanders @ Bruins — TBD x – if necessary Central Division Carolina Hurricanes (1) vs. Tampa Bay Lightning (3) (Series tied 0-0) Game 1: Lightning @ Hurricanes — Sunday, May 30 (5 p.m. ET, Sportsnet, TVAS) Game 2: Lightning @ Hurricanes — TBD Game 3: Hurricanes @ Lightning — TBD Game 4: Hurricanes @ Lightning — TBD x-Game 5: Lightning @ Hurricanes — TBD x-Game 6: Hurricanes @ Lightning — TBD x-Game 7: Lightning @ Hurricanes — TBD x – if necessary West Division Colorado Avalanche (1) vs. Vegas Golden Knights (2) (Series tied 0-0) Game 1: Golden Knights @ Avalanche — Sunday, May 30 (8 p.m. ET, CBC, CBCSports.ca) Game 2: Golden Knights @ Avalanche — TBD Game 3: Avalanche @ Golden Knights — TBD Game 4: Avalanche @ Golden Knights — TBD x-Game 5: Golden Knights @ Avalanche — TBD x-Game 6: Avalanche @ Golden Knights — TBD x-Game 7: Golden Knights @ Avalanche — TBD x – if necessary

  • Montreal Canadiens ready to open doors for fans for first time in pandemic

    MONTREAL — For the first time since March 2020, a Canadian NHL team will have paying fans in the arena tonight. After Quebec loosened COVID-19 restrictions, the Montreal Canadiens will be permitted to have 2,500 fans in the 21,273-seat Bell Centre for Game 6 of their first-round playoff series against the Toronto Maple Leafs. While it is a first for a Canadian NHL team, American rinks have had bigger crowds throughout the playoffs. The Canadiens say they gave priority to season-ticket holders, luxury-suite holders, and corporate partners to purchase tickets in pods of two or four. Ticket buyers are allowed to resell tickets. Prices were high yesterday with the cheapest seats selling for just under $1,500 on Ticketmaster. All fans must socially distance from those outside their pod and those aged five and up must wear a mask except when eating or drinking. Only bottled water will be sold at concessions. The first 12 rows also will remain empty. Quebec's curfew — in place since Jan. 9 — was lifted last night. Restaurant patios across the province were also permitted to reopen yesterday after being closed in some parts of the province, including Montreal, since Oct. 1. The new measures come as COVID-19 hospitalizations in Quebec have declined to their lowest level in more than six months. The then-Montreal Impact (now CF Montreal) of Major League Soccer had the first crowd in Canada at a pro sporting event during the pandemic when they were permitted to allow 250 fans to a game at their outdoor stadium last summer. Some junior hockey teams also have been allowed to have limited crowds. The Halifax Mooseheads of the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League had a maximum attendance of 1,900 for games this season, the biggest crowds among the six Maritime teams in that circuit. This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 29, 2021. The Canadian Press