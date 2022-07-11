The Bachelor Alum Britt Nilsson Welcomes Second Baby Girl with Husband Jeremy Byrne

Angela Andaloro
·2 min read
Britt Karolina Byrne
Britt Karolina Byrne

Britt Karolina Byrne/Instagram

Britt Nilsson's family just got a little bit bigger!

The Bachelor alum, 35, and husband Jeremy Byrne welcomed their second baby girl, Ayla Karolina Grace Byrne, she announced Friday.

Baby Ayla was born on Tuesday, July 5 at 11:52 am, weighing 7 lbs., 6 oz. and measuring 20 inches long at birth.

"We did it!!," the excited new mom of two wrote, later adding, "Thank You Jesus!!!✨💖✨💕🥰🌻🙌"

The photos show the couple posing excitedly with their baby girl, who wears a pink striped bow hat in many of the pictures. In the last photo, Byrne kisses Nilsson's forehead as she nurses.

Nilsson and Byrne are already parents to daughter Noa Ellis Joy, who turned 2 last month.

Nilsson first announced the pregnancy news on Thanksgiving in an Instagram post featuring two positive pregnancy tests and a second photo of toddler Noa.

"Happy thanksgiving!!! Today we are SO GRATEFUL to Jesus for our little Baby Byrne #2!!!!!! 👑😭👏🙌💖✨🤩" she wrote. "Noey is all big sister vibes 🥰 wooo woooooo!!!!!! Hallelujah for this precious life inside, can't wait to meet you! 💕💞💕💞💞💕💕💞🍁🍁🍁👑👑👑✨✨✨🙌🥳🥳"

Nilsson appeared on Chris Soules' season of The Bachelor in 2015, before facing off against Kaitlyn Bristowe for the lead of season 11 of The Bachelorette.

Nilsson and Byrne were married in September 2017 in an outdoor ceremony in southern California. The two had first dated when they were set up four or five years prior, and got together again a year and eight months before tying the knot.

"This is crazy, but I knew he was the one before we even met. I prayed about it and I just knew, before we even met face to face!" Nilsson told PEOPLE about Byrne at the time of their engagement.

