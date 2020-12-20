Bachelor Alums Arie Luyendyk Jr. and Lauren Burnham Expecting Their Second Child: 'Our Rainbow Baby'

Arie Luyendyk Jr. and Lauren Burnham are going to be parents!

The Bachelor alums, who are already parents to 18-month-old daughter Alessi, announced the happy news on Instagram and in a video on their YouTube page. They are expecting their baby on the way in July 2021.

"We're pregnant! We've known for a while and we've been trying to hide it," the dad-to-be began the nearly 10-minute clip as his pregnant wife, who shared that she's been feeling "really sick" due to morning sickness, added, "It's so hard to keep it a secret."

The footage was a highlight reel of the first months of the pregnancy, including the moment the mom-to-be discovered she was pregnant. "Earlier this year, we had a miscarriage and we've had some troubles in that area," she said in a separate selfie clip. "We were really, really excited about welcoming a new baby to our family. Unfortunately, that didn't work out at the time but I just took a pregnancy test and I think it might be positive."

The couple previously revealed in May that they suffered a missed miscarriage, which occurs when the embryo has died but has not been physically miscarried.

Lauren Burnham/Instagram Lauren Burnham and Arie Luyendyk with Alessi

Another celebratory moment they filmed was when they told their families. "They're all super excited," she said.

"I'm filming this video and I'm one day shy of 12 weeks," Burnham said in the video, later explaining that they would announce once they hit the 12-week point. "I had to wait the whole time this time for my mental state to make sure everything was good."

Luyendyk Jr. added, "There were a lot of nerves throughout these last 12 weeks," before his wife said, "Yeah I thought there was going to be bad news but then there wasn't. I had a couple of freak-outs because I feel like I have a little bit of PTSD from the miscarriage that we had earlier this year. Anytime my extreme nausea went away, I was like, 'Oh my God, are they okay?' Call my doctor crying like, 'What's happening? Are they okay?' She was like talking me off the ledge."

Towards the end of their video, Luyendyk Jr. thanked his fans and followers for their support. "Since the last time we had trouble with our pregnancy, it's really nice to have a smooth one so far. We're just really looking forward to all the good things that come with this," he shared.

Along with the video, they wrote on YouTube: "We can't even begin to say how happy and grateful we are. For those of you who have been here through our second pregnancy journey, you know exactly how much this means to our family. We can't wait to begin this next chapter and make Alessi a big sister!"

They also announced the baby news on Instagram. "And then 2020 completely redeemed itself!" wrote Luyendyk Jr., who tested positive for COVID-19 in November.

"It's hard to know what to say right now. I've been crying on and off for the past 3 months... right now is no different. So so grateful," Burnham shared.