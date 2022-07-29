Bach Aria Soloists announce superb concert season, living up to their high standards

Bach Aria Soloists, founded by violinist Elizabeth Suh Lane, has become an indispensable part of Kansas City’s classical music scene. The members of the ensemble have a special bond that one can hear in their performances. Harpsichordist and organist Elisa Williams Bickers, cellist Hannah Collins and soprano Sarah Tannehill Anderson combine forces with Lane to create a refined sound that many fans have come to treasure.

Bach Aria Soloists recently announced its 2022-2023 season, and it has the thoughtfulness, refinement and class that are hallmarks of the group’s high standards.

One classy and thoughtful thing the group does is offer free concerts a couple of times a year. The new season will begin with a free concert in Loose Park on Sept. 24.

“Hauskonzerten” or “house concerts” are a Bach Aria Soloists specialty. Lane and her team find the most exquisite residences in which to hold concerts. For example, on Oct. 15, the group will host two house concerts at the Zumsteg-Linville home in the historic Northeast.

On Nov. 12, it’s another free concert, “Women of Note in Shakespeare and Song.” Actors from the Heart of America Shakespeare Festival will read and enact passages about some of Shakespeare’s most formidable heroines, while Bach Aria Soloists perform music by great female composers, like Hildegard von Bingen and Barbara Strozzi.

The “BAS Annual Holiday Concert” is always a warm and inviting affair. This year, guest organist Kurt Knecht and vocalist Lindsey Lang will join the soloists for lots of traditional holiday fare, as well as some rarities by Vivaldi and Brahms.

The group will start 2023 with a big celebration for its first recording with the prestigious record label Reference Recordings with “Record Revelry” at Thompson Barn on Feb. 19. I can’t wait to hear what’s on the new CD.

Wrapping up the season is “Handel in Love” April 22 at Westport Presbyterian Church. This will be an opportunity for soprano Anderson to shine. Handel could write a dazzling aria like no other, and Anderson can toss them off with aplomb.

For tickets and more information, bachariasoloists.com. The full schedule:

BAS at the Park: Noon Sept. 24. Loose Park Rose Garden. Free.

October Hauskonzert: 5 p.m. and 7:15 p.m. Oct. 15. Zumsteg-Linville home, 3223 Gladstone Blvd. $85.

“Women of Note in Shakespeare and Song”: 7 p.m. Nov. 12. Kansas City Public Library Plaza Branch, 4801 Main St. Free.

“BAS Annual Holiday Concert”: 7:30 p.m. Dec. 10. St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church, 6401 Wornall Terrace. $20-$40.

“Record Revelry”: 6 p.m. Feb. 19. Thompson Barn, 11184 Lackman Road. $20-$40.

Handel in Love: 7:30 p.m. April 22. Westport Presbyterian Church, 201 Westport Road. $20-$40.

KC VITAS

Every year, KC VITAS, the excellent choral group conducted by Jackson Thomas, presents a veritable bonanza of new choral music.

“Summer Series 2022” will feature winners in the group’s annual “Call for Scores.” This year’s winners were chosen from over 400 entries, so there must be something very special about their works.

“Summer Series 2022” is filled with intriguing new music. Just reading the names of the works, you know you’re in for some intriguing listening.

“The Third Night” for 12-part choir and singing bowls asks some important questions: Where are you? How could you leave? How could you stay? KC VITAS (which stands for the Kansas City Vibrating Internal Thyroarytenoids, aka vocal muscles) promises “Third Night” will “provide a transcendental moment.”

7 p.m. Aug. 5 and 3 p.m. Aug. 7. St. John’s United Methodist Church, 6900 Ward Parkway. $15. kcvitas.org

Owen/Cox will present free outdoor shows in Hyde Park.

Owen/Cox Dance Group

The Owen/Cox Dance Group deserves a big thank-you for presenting a free outdoor summer concert every year. It must be a challenge to dance in 90+ degree heat, but these superbly trained and gutsy dancers are up to any challenge.

Like the challenge of dancing an entire program of new works. “Creative Intersections” showcases cutting-edge choreographers like Olivia Emert, Sophie Hodd and Naomi Tanioka. Expect to be intellectually challenged while also thoroughly delighted by the skill, artistry and dedication of the dancers.

6 p.m. Aug. 13 and 14. Hyde Park Butterfly Garden & Labyrinth, 3700 Gillham Road. Free. owencoxdance.org

You can reach Patrick Neas at patrickneas@kcartsbeat.com and follow his Facebook page, KC Arts Beat, at www.facebook.com/kcartsbeat.