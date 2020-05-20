Bacardi Just Unveiled Ready-to-Drink Rum Cocktails, So Prepare to Crack Open a Can
There’s something about Bacardi Rum that puts us in the summer mood. Maybe it’s because it’s typically mixed with pineapple juice and other fruity flavors. The brand has just introduced three new canned fruity drinks that don’t require a shaker.
What makes these canned cocktails so special is that they’re made with the white rum as the base, as opposed to others that tend to use a malt beverage. So it’ll taste like you made the drink yourself (even though the most work you did was crack it open).
Good luck choosing just one of the three flavors to try, because the Bacardi Lime & Soda, Limon & Lemonade, and Rum Punch all sound outdoor-drinking-worthy.
Lime & Soda: aromas of lime zest and bright citrus notes with bubbly soda water
Limon & Lemonade: blend of bold lemon with hints of lime and grapefruit and sweet and tart lemonade
Rum Punch: blend of fresh pineapple, sweet orange, and ripe mango with a hint of passionfruit
Each 12-ounce can has 5.9% ABV, which is more than your typical can of hard seltzer. You can find the three flavors in their own four-packs with a suggested retail price of $12.99 on Drizly, Minibar, and Instacart. The canned drinks will be rolling out in select stores nationwide and making their official debut in the coming weeks.
Now that we have a summery drink to sip all season long, we just need the nice weather to cooperate and we’re set!
