Bacardi Bermuda Global HQ Gets ‘Greener Makeover’ For Earth Day

Hamilton, Bermuda / ACCESSWIRE / April 19, 2023 / Bacardi Limited - This Earth Day (April 22), family-owned Bacardi is unveiling a ‘greener makeover' at its global headquarters in Bermuda to further cut its carbon footprint and to create a working environment that promotes even greater wellbeing for its employees.

The world's largest privately-held international spirits company has recently installed new solar paneling on the office roof which will generate more than one third of the site's energy requirements, while a new state-of-the-art chiller system will cut the building's total energy usage by more than 40 percent annually. Together, these improvements will cut the building's CO 2 emissions by more than 70% every year.

Also on the roof, four large tanks capture rainwater used for the lawn and fire sprinklers; the beautiful fountains at the front of the building; and after careful filtration to clean the water, for the office bathrooms and kitchens.

Investing in these environmental upgrades will create spaces that promote even greater wellbeing at work too. The new chiller system improves indoor air quality, while newly installed LED lighting improves the quality of light, at the same time as creating further reductions in energy use. To encourage more outdoor time, additional seating and community spaces for hosting events and activities will be added outside.

"Doing the right thing by both people and planet is a top priority for us," said Douglas Mello, Managing Director of Bacardi in Bermuda. "From planting trees, to helping reduce plastic pollution, to launching our Shake Your Future bartender training program - we take every opportunity to make a positive difference to the environment and communities in our home of Bermuda."

Just last year, Bacardi partnered with the Beyond Plastic Bermuda campaign, a collaboration between Bermuda Environmental Sustainability Taskforce (BEST) and Keep Bermuda Beautiful (KBB), to educate the local community about the dangers of plastic pollution and encourage actions to reduce single-use plastic on the Island.

Story continues

The focus on plastic and recycling extends to the company's global headquarters, where all single-use plastic has been removed, and replaced with reusable cups, plates, and utensils.

"With our goal to be the most responsible global spirits company, we are constantly exploring opportunities to have a positive impact across our offices and production sites," says Rodolfo Nervi, VP, Global Safety, Quality and Sustainability for Bacardi. "Taking these steps to invest in our planet, and to be more environmentally friendly at our global headquarters in Bermuda in celebration of Earth Day, is another fantastic example of that commitment in action as we continue this important journey."

The team in Bermuda achieved Great Place to Work® certification last year, with 97% of employees saying they feel good about the many ways the company contributes to local communities.

Just this year, Bacardi launched its ‘Shake Your Future' program in Bermuda as part of the program's global expansion, helping unemployed people in Bermuda gain skills and training to secure jobs in the hospitality industry as bartenders. The company also celebrated its 161stanniversary in February by planting cedar trees in Bermuda's Riddell's Bay Gardens and Nature Reserve to help protect the biodiversity of the island.

Through its extensive Environmental, Social & Governance (ESG) program, named Good Spirited, Bacardi has set itself ambitious targets. Find out more about the sustainability commitments of Bacardi and its vision to become the most environmentally responsible global spirits company at https://www.bacardilimited.com

-ENDS-

About Bacardi Limited

Bacardi Limited, the largest privately-held international spirits company in the world, produces and markets internationally recognized spirits and wines. The Bacardi Limited brand portfolio comprises more than 200 brands and labels, including BACARDÍ® rum, GREY GOOSE® vodka, PATRÓN® tequila, DEWAR'S® Blended Scotch whisky, BOMBAY SAPPHIRE® gin, MARTINI® vermouth and sparkling wines, CAZADORES® 100% blue agave tequila, and other leading and emerging brands including WILLIAM LAWSON'S® Scotch whisky, ST-GERMAIN® elderflower liqueur, and ERISTOFF® vodka. Founded more than 161 years ago in Santiago de Cuba, family-owned Bacardi Limited currently employs approximately 9,000, operates production facilities in 10 countries, and sells its brands in more than 160 markets. Bacardi Limited refers to the Bacardi group of companies, including Bacardi International Limited. Visit http://www.bacardilimited.com or follow us on LinkedIn or Instagram.

Media enquiries:

Phillippa Williams, Communications Director, Global Supply Chain for Bacardi, pholmes@bacardi.com

Always drink responsibly.

Bacardi Limited, Wednesday, April 19, 2023, Press release picture

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Bacardi Limited on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: Bacardi Limited

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/bacardi-limited

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Bacardi Limited





View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/750101/Bacardi-Bermuda-Global-HQ-Gets-Greener-Makeover-For-Earth-Day



