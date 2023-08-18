The New BAC Mono Weighs 1257 Pounds and Has an 8000-RPM Four-Cylinder

BAC

The BAC Mono has been around since 2011. Over the past 12 years, the world has not tired of ultra-light sports cars. That is good news for everyone, because it means the BAC Mono just got a big update.

As the name suggests, the new Mono is still a single-seat sports car focused primarily on light weight. The design is not transformative, retaining the original Mono's unique shape and open bodywork. A new Mono owner will not get a windscreen or any semblance of covering for their rear suspension, but they will get a rear wing and a prominent roll hoop. The little bodywork you will find all serves either an aerodynamic, safety, or regulatory purpose, all in pursuit of an impressive final weight of 1257 lb.



A naturally aspirated 8000-rpm 2.5-liter four-cylinder producing 311 hp sits behind the driver. While that number is not impressive on its own, that low curb weight means that the latest Mono has a weight-to-power ratio of 4 pounds/hp. By comparison, a 707-hp Dodge Charger Hellcat's weight-to-power ratio is 6.3 pounds per horsepower.

BAC says that the latest Mono is designed to excel on the road as well as on track, making it a more versatile car. As a single-seater that can be driven to and from the track, it's unlike anything else on the road.

