The New BAC Mono Weighs 1257 Pounds and Has an 8000-RPM Four-Cylinder

Fred Smith
·1 min read
bac mono 2024
The New BAC Mono Has ArrivedBAC

The BAC Mono has been around since 2011. Over the past 12 years, the world has not tired of ultra-light sports cars. That is good news for everyone, because it means the BAC Mono just got a big update.

bac mono 2024
BAC

As the name suggests, the new Mono is still a single-seat sports car focused primarily on light weight. The design is not transformative, retaining the original Mono's unique shape and open bodywork. A new Mono owner will not get a windscreen or any semblance of covering for their rear suspension, but they will get a rear wing and a prominent roll hoop. The little bodywork you will find all serves either an aerodynamic, safety, or regulatory purpose, all in pursuit of an impressive final weight of 1257 lb.

A naturally aspirated 8000-rpm 2.5-liter four-cylinder producing 311 hp sits behind the driver. While that number is not impressive on its own, that low curb weight means that the latest Mono has a weight-to-power ratio of 4 pounds/hp. By comparison, a 707-hp Dodge Charger Hellcat's weight-to-power ratio is 6.3 pounds per horsepower.

bac mono 2024
BAC

BAC says that the latest Mono is designed to excel on the road as well as on track, making it a more versatile car. As a single-seater that can be driven to and from the track, it's unlike anything else on the road.

You Might Also Like