Babymonster’s debut set for Nov. 27, YG Entertainment announces

Babymonster, YG Entertainment’s first girl group in seven years, will debut on Nov. 27, the label has announced.

Teasers released: The K-pop agency broke the news in X and Instagram posts Thursday. It has since released teaser images and a visual film for Chiquita, one of Babymonster's Thai members.

Delay explained: YG Entertainment first teased Babymonster's debut debut last month, mentioning a November window. The group was supposed to make their debut in September, but the company chose to push it to a later date.

In a statement in October, a YG representative explained that the delay was due to debut track consideration. “We paid careful attention in selecting the title track in order to repay with the best result. Consequently, the [girl group’s] debut was slightly delayed from September as we originally informed, and we ask for [fans’] understanding,” the representative said.

About the members: Other members of Babymonster include Ahyeon, Haram, Rora, Pharita, Ruka and Asa. They hail from multiple countries, including South Korea, Japan and Thailand.

Babymonster released their pre-debut song “Dream” on May 14. The group is YG Entertainment’s latest girl group since BLACKPINK, who debuted in 2016.

