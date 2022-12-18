‘Babylon’: Damien Chazelle Answers Questions About His $100-Million Early Hollywood Epic

Anne Thompson
·11 min read

What are we to make of “Babylon”? The signs are conflicting. Early word out of preview screenings for what filmmaker Damien Chazelle describes as an “insane early Hollywood vision” was mixed, from “hot mess,” to “sensational celebration of cinema.” (Both are true.) The newly constituted Golden Globes gave the movie five nominations including Best Drama, while the more Oscar predictive Critics Choice Awards went with nine, including Best Picture, Director Chazelle, and Actress Margot Robbie. (When reviews broke Friday, the movie earned a modest 63 Metascore.)

Having invested some $100 million in Chazelle’s opus, Paramount Pictures CEO Brian Robbins doubled down on the ambitious three-hour-nine-minute epic ahead of its wide opening on December 23 (changed from the originally-planned limited release), announcing a first-look directing and producing deal with the filmmaker.

More from IndieWire

What are the comps? On the one hand, in 2011 Martin Scorsese’s lavish $180-million period fantasy “Hugo” wound up at $73 million domestic plus five craft Oscars. On the other, in 2013 Baz Luhrmann’s $105-million period extravaganza “The Great Gatsby,” starring Leonardo DiCaprio, scored $150 million domestic and two craft Oscars. Realistically, the studio is looking at the numbers for another, more recent period saga, Ridley Scott’s “House of Gucci,” starring Adam Driver and Lady Gaga, which scored $54 million domestic. (There’s more gold in the international hills as well.)

“We have Brad the movie star,” said Paramount distribution chief Chris Aronson, who says the film will open to an older audience, then pull younger ones, much like Pitt-starrer “Bullet Train” ($103 million domestic). Paramount has another problem: competing for screens with a three-hour-plus juggernaut that is three minutes longer: Jim Cameron’s four-quadrant appeal “Avatar: The Way of Water.” Luckily “Babylon” is chasing only 2D screens. “There is an opportunity for us in this window, we’re the standout film,” said Aronson. “We know there’s an audience for Damien Chazelle and for this film.”

Whatever happens at the box office, the studio plans to squeeze more out of this gifted, self-indulgent filmmaker.

Indeed, it’s easy to throw this exquisitely mounted spectacle into the category of vanity projects directed by filmmakers who were given too much leeway to spend their investors’ money without regard for captivating audiences. The list includes David O. Russell’s starry $80-million comedy “Amsterdam”  (worldwide gross: $31.2 million), James Gray’s $35-million family drama “Armageddon Time” ($5.3 million), and Sam Mendes’ 1980s memoir “Empire of Light,” which just opened below expectations.

But there’s a reason that “Babylon” will land a bunch of Oscar nominations, largely in the craft categories, even in a competitive year going up against such splashy Hollywood entertainments as “Top Gun: Maverick” and “Avatar: The Way of Water.”

It’s a gorgeous feat of cinema. Anyone who knows how movies are made can’t help but be impressed.

Here’s how Chazelle went about making “Babylon.”

“Babylon” - Credit: Scott Garfield
“Babylon” - Credit: Scott Garfield

Scott Garfield

He put the cart before the horse. 

Chazelle started researching the early Hollywood era when the silents gave way to sound 15 years ago. Between projects he would dive back into his research into the period, from watching documentaries and silent epics like Erich Von Stroheim’s “Greed,” which was cut down from nine hours, and D.W. Griffith’s grandiose “Intolerance” (which features a legendary Babylon sequence) to visiting library archives, which was so much fun that it took years before Chazelle dragged himself away and started the hard work of writing a screenplay.

“It was a little treasure trove I kept dipping into over many years,” he told me over Zoom. “The research was so addictive that it took a conscious decision to finally go, ‘it’s now or never. This should be the movie I should try to make now.’ So I have to close the book, look at these notes I’ve collected over the years, this dense mass of impenetrable stuff, and actually figure out what the roadmap through that would be. I have to take a machete to this and turn this into a story. So stopping one part of the process to begin another actually took a conscious gearshift.”

The filmmaker noticed that towards the end of the 20s, “there was this rash of suicides, deaths, suicidal drug overdoses, a little bit coalescing with a drug epidemic going on at the time,” he said at an Academy Q & A, which coincided with the transition that was covered in “Singing in the Rain,” from the silent to sound eras. “But it gave a brutal face to it. And suddenly looking at the types of behaviors that would lead to those sort of outcomes, that extreme living, passion, ambition, recklessness, and unbridled lust that characterized Hollywood at that time. That started my brain going.”

In other words, he was interested in the milieu. But he still needed to find characters to “guide us through this tumultuous time.” He settled on about six, including rebellious actress Nelly (Margot Robbie), aging silent star Jack (Brad Pitt), wily Mexican elephant wrangler Manny, who rises to a studio executive (Diego Calva), powerful gossip columnist (Jean Smart), a charismatic actress based on Anna May Wong (Li Jun Li), and a trumpeter who becomes a movie star (Jovan Adepo). He never did come up with a strong storyline.

The script was too long.

Even with playing around with the formatting, Chazelle’s script was 180 pages long. “I cheated with the margins,” Chazelle said. “A properly formatted script would have been 220 pages long.” Length was one of the issues that made several studios pass on the project before Paramount came on board.

When Brad Pitt first read the screenplay, he said, “What’s gonna get cut?” Chazelle figured he’d shoot a minute a page. Which is what he did. While Chazelle did trim several sequences, including a marinara food fight and a trip to Mexico, “I was surprised by how much stayed in the movie,” said Pitt, who plays a hard-drinking matinee idol who does not transition easily out of silents.

Brad Pitt and Diego Calva in “Babylon” - Credit: Scott Garfield / Paramount Pictures
Brad Pitt and Diego Calva in “Babylon” - Credit: Scott Garfield / Paramount Pictures

Scott Garfield / Paramount Pictures

The movie wouldn’t have been greenlit if Chazelle had not landed two major movie stars.

“We needed some star power,” said Chazelle. “It came down to Nelly and Jack, the Brad and Margo characters.” At first “La La Land” Oscar-winner Emma Stone was attached, with Pitt mildly interested. One-time Paramount executive Wyck Godfrey and ex-studio chief Jim Gianopulos championed “Babylon.” Paramount signed on for worldwide rights with the idea that Stone would star and a star like Pitt would play Jack. When Covid shut down the project, it almost came to a halt. “The whole movie seemed to fall apart,” said Chazelle. “We got lucky that Brad stuck around and Margot happened to be available. Thank God. We went through several regime changes. We were lucky no one decided to kill us.”

Chazelle directed Margot Robbie to go over the top.

On her first day, Robbie did what she always does. “I go big on the first take,” she said. Chazelle came up to her and said, “‘That was great. I just need way more.’ I was like ‘holy shit, I don’t know if I have more.'”

This helps to explain why Nelly operates at such a frenzied level throughout the film. “A lot of Nelly is inspired by Clara Bow,” said Robbie. “I love [Nelly] so much, but she was so exhausting. She took everything from me.”

“Babylon” - Credit: screenshot
“Babylon” - Credit: screenshot

screenshot

Chazelle created a few tour-de-force cinematic set pieces.

“Babylon” boasts a series of memorable, bravura scenes and moments. Chazelle relied on his “La La Land” team to pull them off, including his Oscar-winning cinematographer Linus Sandgren, Oscar nominated costume designer Mary Zophres, Oscar-winning editor Tom Cross (“Whiplash”), and Oscar-winning composer Justin Hurwitz.

To prepare, everything in the film was storyboarded, and Chazelle shot the big scenes on different locations with his iPhone, and cut them together like an animatic, with music from Hurwitz. Chazelle likes to get the tough stuff out of the way. “Philosophically I am partial to the idea of trying to begin a shoot with something meaty,” he said, “rather than have it loom over your head.”

That’s why Chazelle took the first day of filming to the impossibly hot Simi Valley, to shoot a series of sequences set in the desert on the poverty row studio Kinoscope sets of multiple movies filming at once, including a war battle complete with cannons and a thousand extras. One amazing long shot tracks across all of the different sets. “Believe it or not that’s how we began the shoot, on day one, with that oner,” Chazelle told me. “There might have been moments during that day where I regretted that it was one of the harder day ones I’ve ever had.”

Next came Nelly’s first day shooting a movie, dancing and crying on cue. The next week brought the battlefield scenes. “Those first two weeks were a trial by fire,” said Chazelle. “It’s funny, they were magical. It was so dusty you would come home head to toe covered with dust, and when I take my boots off my feet are caked in dirt and dust. It’s hard to replace when it comes to trying to feel the elements, on a gut level of what some of those silent filmmakers would have felt.”

To mimic that, Chazelle tried to avoid CGI, even when hundreds of his extras would somehow fall away after lunch. They got in the habit of shooting their wide masters at the start of the day. “It became this thing of trying to do everything in camera,” he said. “I just think practical looks better. Especially in those conditions, there’s something about the sun and the sweat and the dirt and shooting in that environment. It made me want to shoot a western. You’re following in the lineage of John Ford getting his start as a stunt rider. It’s in the DNA of Hollywood itself. The animal wranglers and talent is all still out there.”

The extras were important to achieve the depth of field and 35mm anamorphic widescreen spectacle Chazelle had in mind. “I wanted a Cinemascope movie where you feel the frame, you’d feel that each image had been composed in-depth. So you’d have foreground and background. I was so inspired by what Coppola would do in some ‘Apocalypse Now’ sequences where a normal standalone set piece would be in the corner of the frame behind the actors, like some building gets demolished, or a cow gets lifted by a helicopter in the background of the shots.”

The opening party Bacchanalia was also impossibly challenging to film. The ballroom at the Ace Theatre in downtown L.A. required eight days of shooting, with hundreds of extras and an elephant, plus other hallway and room sets filmed in other locations. Exteriors were grabbed at Shea’s Castle in Antelope Valley.

Chazelle and Hurwitz used the music to try and “get at the lifecycle of a party,” the director said. “That’s what all the great party scenes go through — it’s not just this joyful high from the beginning to the end — they’re living organisms that begin in a certain place of innocence, and then maybe they curdle at a certain point, or maybe they go dark or violent. Maybe they restore their sense of optimism at some point. And then the most beautiful part of a party to me is when it ends.”

Lukas Haas plays George Munn and Diego Calva plays Manny Torres in “Babylon.” - Credit: Scott Garfield
Lukas Haas plays George Munn and Diego Calva plays Manny Torres in “Babylon.” - Credit: Scott Garfield

Scott Garfield

One of the film’s most hilarious sequences takes place on a soundstage, as the hapless Nelly tries to learn how to work with a microphone and a very irritated sound mixer, while a cameraman enclosed in a soundproof booth keeps popping out complaining of overheating. “Those camera boxes were death traps,” said Chazelle. “By the time it came to shoot that scene, I had my own horror stories of onset experiences where you feel the wheels are falling off in every direction. And a whole day has passed and you haven’t got a single shot off. It became that much easier to tap into that and try to imagine in a sadistic way the worst day on set for anyone that could be conceived.”

The unexpected ending was created in post. 

In editing the movie’s finale with Manny in a movie theater, Chazelle felt somehow underwhelmed. “Given how out there the rest of the movie was,” said Chazelle, “something felt a little too one to one, literal, and safe and snug about the ending.” So he and his editor Tom Cross decided to keep the same ending as scripted, but give him “an epiphany, a moment of clarity, where in some weird way, life makes sense. I needed a loud bang of an ending.”

After he asked the studio for a month to figure it out, that’s what he got.

Best of IndieWire

Sign up for Indiewire's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Click here to read the full article.

Latest Stories

  • ‘1923 Review’: Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren’s New Show Won’t Be the Next ‘Yellowstone’

    Photo Illustration by Erin O'Flynn/The Daily Beast/Paramount+Taylor Sheridan’s Yellowstone is rooted in the clash between the old and new worlds, and that conflict also rears its head in 1923, his second prequel spin-off from his hit TV series. (1923 follows last year’s 1899.) Premiering on Sunday on Paramount+, it’s another capable notch in the writer/director’s belt, albeit one that’s too conservative—narratively speaking—for its own good.The prime selling point of 1923 is its headliners: Harr

  • Falcons release RB Williams after injury-shortened season

    FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (AP) — The Atlanta Falcons on Tuesday released running back Damien Williams, the veteran who never returned after a rib injury in his first game with the team. The release of Williams came one day after coach Arthur Smith announced rookie quarterback Desmond Ridder will start in Sunday's game at New Orleans. Marcus Mariota has been benched, leaving his status for the remainder of the season uncertain. Smith said the switch to Ridder was performance based, but added Mariota is

  • Hockey Night in Canada: Live streams on desktop & app

    Want to watch a free live stream of Hockey Night in Canada games? CBC will live stream Hockey Night in Canada on all digital platforms, meaning more Canadians will be able to access the games. This week, the Toronto Maple Leafs face the Washington Capitals at 7 p.m. ET, followed by the Winnipeg Jets vs. Vancouver Canucks at 10 p.m. ET. Here's your guide on how to watch. The CBC Sports app will continue to provide free live streams of Hockey Night in Canada games, which you can download at the li

  • Skinner scores 2, Thompson gets 1 as Sabres beat Coyotes 5-2

    TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Tage Thompson scored the tiebreaking goal on a power play midway through the third period and Jeff Skinner had two goals and an assist in his his return from three-game suspension as the Buffalo Sabres beat the Arizona Coyotes 5-2 on Saturday night. Tyson Jost and Kyle Okposo scored empty net goals in the final 90 seconds to seal Buffalo's third straight win to improve to 5-1-1 in its last seven games. Alex Tuch had three assists, Rasmus Dahlin and Thompson added two each, an

  • Chiefs' Reid: Kelce was destined to be 'something special'

    KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Andy Reid knew the tall, gangly tight end with the soft hands, deceptive speed and unique ability to get wide open could become a star the moment he first laid eyes on him during a college football game about a decade ago. Travis Kelce was playing for Cincinnati at the time, and Reid showed up at one of his games to watch his own son, Spencer, who was then a tailback for Temple. Reid already knew a bit about the Kelce family having just drafted Travis's big brother, Jason

  • Young scores 31, Hawks hold off Ball, Hornets 125-106

    CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Trae Young scored 31 points, Bogdan Bogdanovic had 28 points on 7-of-10 shooting from 3-point range and the depleted Atlanta Hawks handed the Charlotte Hornets their seventh straight loss, 125-106 on Friday night. AJ Griffin had 13 points and Frank Kaminsky added 12 for the Hawks (15-15), who shot 63% in the first half and built a 24-point lead. LaMelo Ball had 27 points on seven 3-pointers in his second game back from an ankle injury for the Hornets, who are a league-wors

  • Davis injured, but LeBron leads Lakers past Denver 126-108

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — LeBron James scored 30 points, Russell Westbrook had 15 points, 12 assists and 11 rebounds and the Los Angeles Lakers smoothly overcame Anthony Davis' latest injury in a 126-108 victory over the Denver Nuggets on Friday night. Davis missed the second half with a right foot injury, but the Lakers still produced some of their prettiest team basketball of the season down the stretch of their second win in six games. Westbrook had his second triple-double off the bench this season

  • Syndergaard, Dodgers complete $13 million, 1-year contract

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — Right-hander Noah Syndergaard and the Los Angeles Dodgers finalized their $13 million, one-year contract on Friday. Syndergaard can earn an additional 1.5 million in performance bonuses as part of the deal, $500,000 each for 130, 150 and 175 innings. Syndergaard began last season with the Los Angeles Angels, posting a 3.83 ERA and 64 strikeouts in 15 starts. The 30-year-old right-hander was traded to the Philadelphia Phillies in August and his numbers fell off. His ERA balloon

  • Jets move Wilson up to No. 2 QB, still expect White to start

    FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — Zach Wilson is moving up on the New York Jets' quarterback depth chart this week. Coach Robert Saleh announced Wednesday the benched former starter is being promoted from No. 3 to the backup behind current starter Mike White, who is dealing with a rib injury but is expected to make his fourth straight start Sunday against the Detroit Lions. “Zach's been doing a great job,” Saleh said. “He has been deliberate in his approach over the last three weeks. He's been holding h

  • At 41, Craig Anderson is doing what few goalies have done in NHL history

    At 41-years-old, Craig Anderson is defying Father Time with strong play for the Buffalo Sabres. But how does he stack up with other goalies that starred over the age of 40 in NHL history?

  • Kuzmenko, Martin lead Canucks to 4-3 shootout win over Flames

    CALGARY — Andrei Kuzmenko scored the lone goal, Spencer Martin stopped all three shots he faced in the shootout and the Vancouver Canucks made it six straight road wins on Wednesday night with a 4-3 victory over the Calgary Flames. Bo Horvat, Conor Garland and Sheldon Dries scored in regulation for Vancouver (13-13-3). Martin made 35 saves between regulation and overtime, improving to 9-3-1. Mikael Backlund, Andrew Mangiapane and Trevor Lewis replied for Calgary (13-11-6). The Flames fell to 6-1

  • Injured Texans' rookies RB Pierce, CB Stingley out for year

    HOUSTON (AP) — Houston cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. and running back Dameon Pierce were placed on the injured list Saturday, ending their rookie seasons. Stingley, the third overall pick in the 2022 draft, has missed the last four games with a strained hamstring. He started the first nine games and had 43 tackles, one interception and defended five passes. Pierce has been one of the few bright spots on this struggling team that has won just one game this season. The fourth-round pick from Flori

  • Broncos rule out Russell Wilson for Cardinals game Sunday

    ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson cleared concussion protocol, but will be held out of the Denver's game against the Arizona Cardinals, coach Nanthaniel Hackett said Friday. Hackett said Wilson wasn't pleased with the decision, but the Broncos want to take every precaution with their 34-year-old quarterback's health. Wilson sustained a concussion on a head-first dive into several defenders at the goal line following a 14-yard scramble against the Kansas City Chiefs last

  • Pitcher Chris Bassitt, Blue Jays finalize $63M, 3-year deal

    TORONTO (AP) — Right-hander Chris Bassitt and the Toronto Blue Jays finalized their $63 million, three-year contract on Friday. “Couldn’t be more excited to call this place home for at least the next three years,” Bassitt posted on Twitter along with a photo of the diamond at Rogers Centre. “I’m grateful for the opportunity to join this special group. Let’s do something special.” Bassitt, 33, was 15-9 with a 3.42 ERA this year for the New York Mets, setting career highs with 30 starts, 181 2/3 i

  • Vikings overcome 2 fumble return TD wipeouts in comeback

    MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minnesota's completion of the biggest comeback in NFL history hit plenty of speed bumps. Cornerback Chandon Sullivan had not one, but two, fumble returns for touchdowns foiled by the whistle in the 39-36 overtime victory over Indianapolis on Saturday. The first one came in the second quarter, with the Vikings already trailing 23-0. Sullivan and Brian Asamoah converged on Colts wide receiver Michael Pittman after a short pass on third-and-10, and Sullivan stripped the ball out

  • Irving hits buzzer-beating three to lead Nets 119-116 over beleaguered Raptors

    TORONTO — Kyrie Irving had 32 points, including a three-point buzzer-beater with a tenth of a second on the clock, to lead the Brooklyn Nets to a 119-116 win over the struggling Toronto Raptors on Friday. Fred VanVleet had 39 points for the Raptors (13-16), who've lost four straight for the first time this season. Scottie Barnes added 26 points, while Pascal Siakam had 17 and Malachi Flynn finished with 13. Kevin Durant had 28 for the Nets (18-12), who swept their season series with Toronto 4-0.

  • Rantanen, Newhook goals lift Avs over Predators, 3-1

    DENVER (AP) — Mikko Rantanen and Alex Newhook scored goals in the second period, and the Colorado Avalanche beat the Nashville Predators 3-1 on Saturday night. Cale Makar scored into the empty net in the final minute and Alexandar Georgiev stopped 25 shots for Colorado, which bounced back from a loss to Buffalo in the opener of its five-game homestand on Thursday night. Juuse Saros made 27 saves and Matt Duchene scored the lone goal for the slumping Predators, who are 0-4-2 since a three-game wi

  • Kuzmenko, Martin lead Canucks to 4-3 shootout win over Flames

    CALGARY — It took extra time, but the much improved Vancouver Canucks kept on rolling Wednesday night. Andrei Kuzmenko scored the lone goal and Spencer Martin didn't allow a puck past him in the shootout as Vancouver made it six straight road wins with a 4-3 victory over the Calgary Flames. "It's good. I like it because I helped to win the game,” said Kuzmenko, who also assisted on the tying goal. With four wins in its last five, and nine in its last 13, Vancouver is playing its best hockey of t

  • Women's hockey league plans to double salary cap to $1.5M US

    The Premier Hockey Federation is doubling down on women's hockey by announcing plans to increase its salary cap to $1.5 million US per team for the 2023-24 season in an aggressive bid to deepen its talent pool by offering players an opportunity to earn a living wage. The increase, announced Wednesday morning, will double each team's current cap of $750,000 this season, and is part of an overall $25 million, three-year commitment approved by the league's board of governors 11 months ago. The PHF

  • Canadian short track relay teams skate onto podium at Kazakhstan World Cup

    The Canadian short track relay teams both landed on the podium at the World Cup event in Almaty, Kazakhstan, on Sunday. The men's team of William Dandjinou, Pascal Dion, Maxime Laoun, and Jordan Pierre-Gilles won gold in the 5,000-metre relay. The Canadians finished in a time of six minutes 54.91 seconds, ahead of the Netherlands (6:54.935) and Japan (6:55.648). WATCH | Canadian men strike relay gold: Danae Blais, Kim Boutin, Courtney Sarault and Renee Maries Steenge took silver for Canada in th