Babyface Reveals He & His Family Tested Positive for Coronavirus But Are on 'Way Back to Full Health'

Kenneth “Babyface” Edmonds is thankful to be turning another year older after his “scary” experience with the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

The 11-time Grammy winner, who turned 61 on Friday, revealed in an Instagram post that he and his family previously tested positive for coronavirus, but has since been recovering from the highly contagious respiratory illness. He began his note by thanking fans for their birthday wishes before opening up about his diagnosis.

“I feel so blessed to be able to celebrate another birthday,” he wrote. “I tested positive for the Covid 19 virus, as did my family. It’s an incredibly scary thing to go through my friends. I am happy to report we have now tested negative and are on our way back to full health.”

Edmonds went on to announce his upcoming appearance on Swizz Beatz and Timbaland‘s Verzuz Instagram series, in which he’ll participate with singer-songwriter Teddy Riley in “a Celebration of Black Music Excellence.”

“So get ready for a night of groove and love,” he wrote. “Ladies… put on your red dress…light some candles, pour some wine, and don’t forget to bring your dancing shoes.”

“King @babyface has spoken 🙌🏽🙌🏽🙌🏽🙌🏽,” Swizz Beatz, 41, wrote on his Instagram, sharing a screenshot of Edmonds’ post. “Everybody wish this ICON a Ultra Happy Birthday 🎂🎂🎂🎂🎂 stay home & stay safe.”

“The legend @babyface have spoken !!! HBD icon👑👑 @therealswizzz VERZUZ 🚀🚀🚀,” Timbaland, 48, shared from his account on the social media platform.

Edmonds shares daughter Peyton Nicole, 12, with wife Nicole Pantenberg. The R&B star is also father to sons Brandon and Dylan from his previous marriage to Tracey Edmonds.

David Livingston/Getty Images Kenneth “Babyface” Edmonds and family

The first cases of a mysterious respiratory illness — what is now known as COVID-2019, a form of coronavirus — began in Wuhan, China in late December. Since then, the virus has spread worldwide, leading the World Health Organization to declare a public health emergency, the first since the zika epidemic in 2016.

As of April 10, there have been at least 463,619 confirmed cases of coronavirus in the United States, with 16,695 deaths from coronavirus-related illness. Worldwide, there are now 1,619,495 confirmed cases of coronavirus and 97,200 deaths.

