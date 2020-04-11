Babyface Reveals He And His Family Had Tested Positive For Coronavirus

Legendary music producer Kenneth “Babyface” Edmonds revealed that he and members of his family had previously tested positive for the coronavirus but that they are now all recovering.

“It’s an incredibly scary thing to go through my friends,” the singer/songwriter wrote in an Instagram post on Friday, which was his birthday. “I’m happy to report we have now tested negative and are on our way back to full health.”

Edmonds was originally scheduled to participate in a highly anticipated music battle with fellow producer Teddy Riley on Instagram Live last Sunday. The virtual event, which was organized by music producers Swizz Beatz and Timbaland, was then postponed last weekend.

Riley told radio host Charlamagne Tha God last Sunday that the event was postponed because they wanted to make sure it would work smoothly online. He also said that Edmonds was not “100%” and that he’s “been sick.”

Edmonds later noted in his Instagram post on Friday that he had officially accepted the invitation to battle his “little brother” Riley for the virtual event, which he referred to as “a Celebration of Black Music Excellence.”

The event will now take place on Instagram Live on April 18.

“Teddy!!! Let’s show them what Hip Hop/R&B music really means to the world!” Edmonds wrote.

