These Baby Yoda Moccasins Will Make Your Little One the Cutest ‘Star Wars’ Fan

Photo credit: Freshly Picked

From Best Products

The only thing more adorable than Baby Yoda? Your little one rocking a pair of Baby Yoda moccasins! Freshly Picked has the cutest footwear for your child, so we really hope that you’re a Star Wars-loving family.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

The Child-themed moccasins first came out at the end of February, and they sold out in less than an hour. So don’t hesitate to jump on the restock that kicked off today. The tiny moccasins are made of a neutral-colored leather with weathered brown collar and soles, and Baby Yoda printed on the front. The opening is elastic, so you shouldn’t find it difficult to slip it on your baby’s foot.

The Baby Yoda moccasins, which are dubbed The Child City Mocc, come in sizes 1 through 7, and are designed to have a relaxed fit. Each pair costs $59. Remember, they sold out the first time around, so time is of the essence.

Now that you’re little one is on their way to being decked out, you can get yourself a pair of Baby Yoda espadrilles for yourself. The adult shoes are covered in The Child design. Got to love a matching moment, right?

Read More:

Chia Pet Is Releasing a Baby Yoda Version Soon

You’re Going to Be Obsessed With This Plush Baby Yoda

Breakfast Will Be Out of This World With This Baby Yoda Waffle Maker

Follow BestProducts.com on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and Pinterest!

You Might Also Like