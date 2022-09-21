Baby ‘unintentionally’ left in car at her dad’s work is found dead, Florida cops say

An 8-month-old child died after she was “unintentionally” left in a car, authorities in Florida said.

The child was in the car with her father on the afternoon of Tuesday, Sept. 20, in Jacksonville, according to a news release from the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office. The father stopped at a residence and went inside to do some work and accidentally left his daughter in the backseat, the release said.

The father remembered the child was left in the backseat about an hour later, according to the release, and he rushed out to get her. When he opened the car, he found the baby unresponsive. He started CPR and called 911, according to the release.

The child was transported to a hospital and pronounced dead.

No charges have been determined and the incident remains under investigation, according to the news release.

“Always check your vehicle when you exit it to ensure no one is inside,” the sheriff’s office said in response to the incident. “The temperature inside the car can quickly rise about 100 degrees.”

Tuesday’s high temperature in Jacksonville was 89 degrees.

At least 29 children have died inside hot cars this year, according to Kids and Car Safety.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the First Coast Crime Stoppers or Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office at 904-630-0500.

