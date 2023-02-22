Baby Toiletries Market Are Expected to Surpass US$ 18.5 Billion by 2033 | Future Market Insights, Inc.

NEWARK, DE / ACCESSWIRE / February 22, 2023 / In 2023, the baby toiletries market size is expected to be worth US$ 11.1 billion with a CAGR of 5.2% over the forecast period. By 2033, sales of infant toiletries are estimated to exceed US$ 18.5 billion.

The demand for baby toiletries is on the rise as parents become increasingly aware of the importance of baby hygiene. As a result, the baby toiletries industry is experiencing significant growth, with products such as baby shampoo, baby wipes, and baby bath toiletries in high demand. This trend is expected to continue in the coming years as parents continue to prioritize their babies' health and well-being.

Another trend driving the baby toiletries market share is the growing popularity of travel size products. These products offer convenience for parents who want to maintain their babies' hygiene while on the go. The demand for travel size baby toiletries is expected to continue to increase as more families travel and engage in tourism activities.

Natural and organic baby toiletries are also gaining popularity, as parents become increasingly concerned about the potential harm that chemicals in baby toiletries can cause to their babies' health. As a result, manufacturers are increasingly offering natural and organic baby toiletries to meet this growing demand.

Innovative packaging solutions are also driving the growth of the baby toiletries market. Manufacturers are using easy-to-use pump bottles for baby shampoo and attractive packaging designs to differentiate their products from competitors.

While the infant population has declined in recent years, the baby toiletries industry is expected to continue growing due to the high adoption rate of baby toiletries products in developed countries and the increasing adoption rate in developing countries. Manufacturers are also continuously innovating and introducing new products to the market.

Despite some challenges and fluctuations in the market, the future of the baby toiletries industry looks promising, with opportunities for growth driven by factors such as the increasing global population and the rise of e-commerce for selling products globally. Manufacturers will continue to aim for product innovation and differentiation to stay competitive in this growing market.

Key Takeaways from the Baby Toiletries Market:

  • With a 44% market share, baby shampoo is the most popular product category. The segment is anticipated to rise at a CAGR of 5.0% during the forecast period.

  • With a CAGR of 3.9% during the forecast period, the new born sector is likely to continue to dominate the market.

  • The Japan baby toiletries industry is estimated to reach US$ 1.8 billion by the end of the forecast period, rising at a 3.3% CAGR from 2023 to 2033.

  • The baby toiletries industry in the United States is estimated to reach US$ 1.6 billion by the end of the forecast period, rising at a CAGR of 3.0% by 2033.

  • The China baby toiletries industry is estimated to reach US$ 1.9 billion by the end of the forecast period, rising at a 6.7% CAGR from 2023 to 2033.

  • The Indian baby toiletries industry is estimated to reach US$ 1.7 billion by the end of the forecast period, rising at a 6.7% CAGR from 2023 to 2033.

  • South Africa's baby toiletries industry is predicted to reach US$ 1.4 billion by 2033, rising at a 6.1% CAGR from 2023 to 2033.

Who is Winning?

The baby toiletries market is highly competitive with the presence of a large number of players operating in the market. The market is fragmented and is dominated by several key players such as Johnson & Johnson, Procter & Gamble, Kimberly-Clark, Unilever, and Beiersdorf. These players hold a significant share of the market and have a strong brand image.

Apart from these established players, the market also consists of several smaller players who are striving to gain a foothold in the market. These players are leveraging innovative marketing strategies to differentiate their products from established brands and to gain a competitive advantage.

In recent years, there has been a trend towards natural and organic baby toiletries, which has led to the entry of several new players in the market. These players are focusing on offering natural and organic baby toiletries products to cater to the growing demand for such products.

Baby Toiletries Market Key Segments

By Product Type:

  • Baby Shampoo

  • Baby Wipes

  • Baby Toothpaste

  • Baby Bath Additives

  • Baby Soaps

By End Users:

  • New Born

  • Infants

  • Toddlers

By Sales Channel:

  • Distributors/Wholesalers

  • Hypermarket/Supermarket

  • Specialty Store

  • Convenience Store

  • Online Retailer

The market is characterized by intense competition, with players competing on factors such as product quality, price, and innovation. The key players are focusing on product innovation to gain a competitive advantage and increase their market share. They are investing in research and development to develop new and innovative products that cater to the evolving needs of consumers.

Table of Content

1. Executive Summary | Baby Toiletries Market

1.1. Global Market Outlook

1.2. Demand-side Trends

1.3. Supply-side Trends

1.4. Technology Roadmap Analysis

1.5. Analysis and Recommendations

2. Market Overview

2.1. Market Coverage / Taxonomy

2.2. Market Definition / Scope / Limitations

Complete TOC with Report Preview: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/baby-toiletries-market

Have a Look at Related Research Reports on Consumer Product

Baby Personal Care Market Size: The Baby Personal Care Market is likely to hold the global market at a moderate CAGR of ~5% during the forecast period

Baby Bath and Shower Products Market Share: Baby bath and shower products market outlook remains positive with sales projected to rise at 6.5% CAGR between 2021 and 2031

Baby Powder Market Forecast: The global baby powder market is poised to expand at over 5.20% CAGR, surpassing a valuation of US$ 1,449.2 Million through 2029

Baby strollers and prams Market Trends: The global baby strollers and prams market is expected to secure US$ 8.31 Billion in 2032

Baby Crib Sheet Market Growth: The baby crib sheet market is expected to expand its roots at a moderate CAGR of 4% during the forecast period

