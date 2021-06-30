The Baby Stroller and Pram Market is expected to grow by $ 348.03 mn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of over 5% during the forecast period

Baby Stroller And Pram Market in Europe 2021-2025. The analyst has been monitoring the baby stroller and pram market in Europe and it is poised to grow by $ 348. 03 mn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of over 5% during the forecast period.

Our report on baby stroller and pram market in Europe provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current Europe market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the multifunctionality features, growth in online purchase of baby products, and government regulations enhancing the quality of products. In addition, multifunctionality features is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The baby stroller and pram market in Europe analysis includes product segment, distribution channel segment, and geographic landscape.



The baby stroller and pram market in Europe is segmented as below:

By Product

• Baby comfort stroller

• Baby buggies

• Baby compact pram

• Baby 3-wheeler stroller

• Baby tandem stroller



By Distribution Channel

• Offline

• Online



By Geography

• Germany



This study identifies the advent of smart strollers in the market as one of the prime reasons driving the baby stroller and pram market in Europe growth during the next few years. Also, customization of strollers and advances in multifunctional strollers will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on baby stroller and pram market in Europe covers the following areas:

• Baby stroller and pram market in Europe sizing

• Baby stroller and pram market in Europe forecast

• Baby stroller and pram market in Europe industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading baby stroller and pram market in Europe vendors that include Artsana Spa, Bugaboo International BV, Grupo Bebecar S.A., iCandy, Joolz, Mothercare Plc, Newell Brands Inc., PPH ARO Karon Sp. J., RECARO Holding GmbH, and Silver Cross (UK) Ltd. Also, the baby stroller and pram market in Europe analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

