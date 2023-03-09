Baby sloth cuddled up with parents might be cutest thing you see all week. Take a look

A zoo in Massachusetts recently welcomed a small furry creature: a newborn baby sloth.

The animal, a Linne’s two-toed sloth, was born on March 3 and appears healthy and strong, according to a news release from the Stone Zoo in Stoneham, Massachusetts.

The fuzzy, sleepy-eyed neonate was born to parents Nero and Lunesta and is the pair’s sixth offspring.

“Lunesta is an experienced mom and knows how to care for her growing family,” Pete Costello, an assistant curator at the zoo, said in a statement provided to McClatchy News. “We’re excited for guests to watch the baby grow and settle in to the habitat. In the meantime, it will stay pretty closely attached to mom for a while.”

The newborn “will be totally dependent on mom for the first few months,” the zoo said.

The newborn Linne’s two-toed sloth will continue to cling to his mother for a while, the zoo said.

The animal’s birth is part of the Species Survival Plan, a national program intended to guarantee the survival of selected species, many of which are threatened, in zoos and aquariums.

Linne’s two-toed sloths are native to South American forests, where they spend most of their lives hanging from tree branches, the zoo said.

Interestingly, the creature, as its name indicates, has two toes on its forelimbs, while its hindlimbs have three digits, according to the zoo. And because they spend most of their time upside-down, their hair grows in a different direction than most mammals.

Additionally, as their reputation suggests, the animals are often at rest and are incredibly slow when they decide to move.

“They climb only about 6 to 8 feet per minute, sleep about 15-18 hours a day, and hit the ground of their rainforest habitat only about once a week to urinate and defecate,” the zoo’s website says.

The species’s conservation status is listed as “least concern” by the Sloth Conservation Foundation.

