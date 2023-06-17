How to make your baby a multi-millionaire – even if you’re not rich

The early days after a baby is born are often spent in a haze, but if you can manage to make some savvy financial decisions for your child in the early days, you might just be able to make them a multi-millionaire.

Granted, it takes years of sustained saving on the part of you – and any grandparents, other family members and friends that want to contribute – but you don’t actually need to have millions in the bank to save millions for your child.

Here, Telegraph Money crunches the numbers to see what you’d need to do to give them a £1m-plus nest egg, along with the range of options you can use to can save for your children.

How to make your baby a millionaire

If you have the means, you might want to look at making regular gifts to your offspring out of your income, as the returns can be impressive.

Alice Haine of the broker Bestinvest, said: “Building up a financial nest egg for your child is a great way to give them a head-start in life. Starting the savings journey when they are a baby will not only help secure their financial future, but also sets an example on the benefits of saving once they are old enough to understand how money works.”

Research by The Private Office shows how a combination of Jisa saving and junior pension saving for your child can mount up – potentially into the millions.

Stocks and shares Junior Isa saving

Ms Haine said: “With this option, money is invested in the financial markets and benefits from a compounded return, with the potential to beat inflation over the long term.”

According to analysis by Bestinvest, a child receiving just £50 a month in an investment Jisa earning 5pc per year over 18 years, would end up with a pot worth £17,460. This is from a total contribution of £10,800, and does not factor in any charges. You also need to remember investment returns can never be guaranteed.

However, if you were able to contribute the maximum £9,000 a year into a stocks and shares Jisa, by the age of 18 your child could be sitting on a tax-free nest egg of £266,000, assuming a 5pc return each year.

If your 18-year-old then left their Jisa funds in an “adult” Isa, and didn’t touch it until they reach retirement, they could end up with a small fortune of almost £1.8m (£1,782,465).

Kirsty Stone, independent chartered financial planner from The Private Office, said: “This is all without adding anything more to the original investment. This figure shows the power of compounding, as the amount invested over the 18 years would have been £162,000 in total.”

Pension saving

As a parent, you can set up a junior pension for your child and contribute up to £2,880 a year (for the current tax year). You can set this up for any child under 18.

This personal pension, such as a Self-Invested Personal Pension (SIPP) is topped up by £720 by the Government (based on basic-rate tax relief at 20pc).

Alice Shaw, wealth planner at Succession Wealth, said: “Once the pension is set up, other relatives, such a grandparent, great-grandparents and even friends can pay money into it, provided the combined annual contributions do not exceed £2,880 net (£3,600 gross) per child per year.”

As with all pensions, returns accumulate free from tax. However, your son or daughter would not be able to readily access the pot. The earliest retirement age is currently 55, but is set to rise to 57 from 2028, and could well go up again in the future.

If you made a regular payment of £2,880 a year from the time your child was born until they turn 18 into a junior pension, this could give a pot of more than £737,000 from a total contribution of £51,840.

This £737,000 figure is based on the Government adding tax relief of £720 per year (£12,960 in all). It also assumes a growth of 5pc until the age of 57, that the parents stop contributing at age 18 – and that the child makes no further additions.

Better still, when the child is old enough to make their own contributions to a pension, there’s the potential to add a further £168,450.

This is based on a 5pc personal contribution from age 30, plus matching employer’s contributions for someone earning £30,000 a year, over 27 years, until age 57.

Altogether, the total pension when they reach 57 is more than £905,000 (£905,573).

What happens if these savings are combined

Add together the £1,782,465 from the Jisa and the £905,573 from the pension, and you get to a whopping overall total of £2,688,038.

Ms Stone said: “It may seem like a crazy idea when they are just a baby, but having money invested for the longer term – and with the long-term effects of equity markets – could make a real difference. This would potentially mean your child wouldn’t need to save a penny themselves in order to enjoy a comfortable retirement.”

Even though we are in tough financial times right now, tax benefits on pension contributions means even gifting a smaller amount can make a big difference in the future.

Other ways to save for your child

There are other way to squirrel money away for your children – whether that’s instead of or in addition to the investment options we’ve already looked into.

Buy up to £50,000 in premium bonds

Another – admittedly highly unlikely – way to make your child a millionaire is by investing in premium bonds on their behalf. Grandparents can also buy bonds, starting from £25, with a maximum of £50,000.

These notoriously popular products from National Savings & Investments (NS&I) come with an element of fun, as they are entered into a monthly prize draw. Given they are 100pc backed by HM Treasury, they are also a safe option.

But you need to be aware they don’t pay interest. There’s a “prize fund rate” of 3.3pc, but this just refers to the average amount of annual growth each year, evening out those who win £1m and the many more that win nothing. If you don’t win many prizes, the money you save will end up losing its real-term value.

Ms Haine said: “Unlike bank or cash Isa interest payments, which are guaranteed, many accounts will not receive any prizes at all over a 12-month period. Plus that 3.3pc is less than the top easy-access savings rates for children. And, if no prizes are won, the value of the money is being heavily eroded by inflation.”

That said, where premium bonds come out on top is that parents can contribute a larger lump sum.

Ms Haine added: “There is a cap of £50,000, but this is a lot higher than the £9,000 Isa allowance, and more than the maximum amount set out by many bank accounts. In addition, all prizes, including the £1m, are tax-free.”

Plus, while the chances are incredibly slim, there are instances of children winning £1m – and, if your money is invested for 16 years until your child can take control of their bonds, there’ll be a lot of opportunities for them to win.

Take advantage of high savings rates

As a parent, you can open a bank account or savings account for Florence or Frederick with as little as £1, and there’s no standardised maximum amount you can save – this will vary depending on the account.

The good news is, savings rates have shot up in recent weeks, with the best easy-access accounts hovering around 4pc. Opt for a regular saver, and you can currently get up to 5.5pc on Halifax’s 12-month fixed-rate product, but as is common with this type of account, there’s a lot of Ts and Cs – including only being able to deposit between £10-£100 a month.

And just remember that while savings rates are at their highest levels in over a decade, the returns are still deeply negative in real terms when you factor in sky-high inflation.

Be sure to carefully assess how much you contribute to a child’s savings account to avoid triggering an unnecessary tax bill. If your little one receives more than £100 in interest from money given to them by the parent, it will be taxed as though the interest is your own – if it’s over your own personal savings allowance it could therefore result in a tax bill.

Children, however, are unlikely to have to pay tax on savings interest. Ms Haine said: “Like adults, children have a tax-free personal allowance enabling them to earn £12,570 income a year. They also have a personal savings allowance, which means even basic-rate taxpayers can earn up to £1,000 of savings interest tax-free as well.”

Consider a cash Junior Isa

It might seem a long way off right now (while you’re struggling through yet another sleepless night), but if you are looking to help your child save towards bigger financial goals, such as university fees or a flat deposit, you need to give some thought to a Junior Isa – or ‘Jisa.’

As a parent, one of the key decisions is whether to opt for the cash or the stock-and-shares option. Whichever you decide, returns are sheltered free from tax. Just remember that proceeds cannot be accessed until the child turns 18 – at which time they’ll get full control of the account.

Many parents get tempted by cash. Right now, Coventry Building Society is paying one of the best rates at 4.3pc. However, it may not be the wisest option for saving over the long term.

Ms Haine said: “The returns are likely to be negative in real terms after inflation is factored in. It’s also unlikely a child needs a cash Jisa to save tax on interest. It may be better to leave the money in a normal savings account for now, as the interest is likely to be higher.”

