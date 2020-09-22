These Babies In Halloween Costumes Will Bring You Some Much Needed Joy

Trick or Treating may or may not happen this year, but doesn’t mean to see you can’t still get into the Halloween spirit and dress up the kids. Many parents plan to participate safely in the holiday this year, by getting their kids into costumes and celebrating together at home.

For the youngest family members, we’ve found some sweet and hilarious ideas to replicate. Trending in 2020 are homages to the late Ruth Bader Ginsburg and Chadwick Boseman, a.k.a. the King, in “Black Panther.” Spooky classics like the ghost, witch and wizard are not going anywhere, and you can’t go wrong with a baby human dressed as an adorably not-scary wild baby animal.

Find inspiration for baby’s first Halloween costume in the slideshow below:

RELATED

Bored Ontario Family Recreates 'Simpsons' Opening And Nails It

Even The COVID-19 Pandemic Can’t Shake Spirit Halloween’s Spirit

Is Halloween Cancelled Because Of COVID-19? What Parents Should Know

This article originally appeared on HuffPost Canada and has been updated.