Baby girl in critical condition after falling into pool at Fresno home, deputies say

A baby girl was rushed to the hospital Saturday evening after falling into a swimming pool at a Fresno home.

People at the scene administered CPR on the 1-year old before deputies and emergency personnel arrived around 6:20 p.m. at the home on Spyglass Avenue, near Laguna Vista in northwest Fresno.

Sheriff’s spokesman Tony Botti said the baby was taken to Valley Children’s Hospital and is listed in critical condition.

Deputies didn’t have other details on the incident.