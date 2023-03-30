Baby giraffe welcomed at the Dallas Zoo; name to be announced
A baby giraffe has been welcomed at the Dallas Zoo.
A giraffe from the Dallas Zoo, Chrystal, gave birth to a healthy female calf Sunday after a short labor that morning, the Dallas Zoo announced Wednesday.
LONG-NECKED BUNDLE OF JOY ️: We're thrilled to share that our giraffe herd has grown by one! Mom Chrystal and dad Tebogo welcomed a healthy, 131-pound baby GIRL on Sunday, March 19. pic.twitter.com/uHMbIcFtUd
— Dallas Zoo (@DallasZoo) March 29, 2023
“Chrystal, an expert mom, was very calm throughout the labor and a smooth birth. The baby was up and moving around shortly after birth,” said zoo officials. “Most of the giraffe herd, including dad Tebogo and half-sister Nea, were seen observing the new calf from a distance right after she was born. And the new baby was already showing interest in her older half-sibling towards the end of her first day!”
Chrystal and the baby giraffe are doing well and will “bond behind the scenes for a bit longer as we have some maintenance work being done” in the habitat, said the Dallas Zoo.
An announcement will be made soon on the name of the baby giraffe.