Baby formula shortage hits low-income women, moms of color hardest. Can we fix things?

Amber Hodges struggled in May to find baby formula for her now 8-month old daughter amid the national formula shortage.
Amber Hodges struggled in May to find baby formula for her now 8-month old daughter amid the national formula shortage.

Amber Hodges, 29, really wanted to breastfeed.

“I tried and tried,’’ says Hodges, who lives in Detroit, Michigan with her eight-month old daughter, Amira.

Hodges was unable to nurse for part of her hospital stay after she was put on bed rest and her daughter was taken to the nursery. And though the hospital offered her lactation support, Hodges had difficulty producing enough milk when she returned home.

So she maintained a steady supply of formula. It wasn't until the beginning of May that she encountered empty store shelves for the first time.

With little formula left at home, Hodges took a few hours off her job as a quality control analyst and went searching.  Target had a note where cans of formula should have been, informing shoppers about a shortage. Walmart and BuyBuy Baby also were out of the brand Hodges needed.

"I was crying... I had chills in my body because I have to feed my 8-month old,'' she said. "How did it get so bad?’’

Like so many recent crises, from the COVID-19 pandemic to the current surge in inflation, the nation's baby formula shortage has been revealing.

Many of us learned for the first time that four companies produce roughly 90% of what is a vital source of nutrition for the youngest Americans. We found out that the temporary shuttering of a single formula factory in Michigan could cause a shortfall so severe, it sparked a national panic.

And we've seen mothers from all backgrounds grapple with the fear that they may not be able to ensure their children have enough to eat.

But lower-income women rely on formula more than other mothers. Formula is often the only option for women, disproportionately Black and Brown, who are concentrated in lower-paying jobs that may not provide the space or flexibility to pump breast milk while at work.

And formula is critical for Black women who, because of historic injustices and systemic biases and barriers that persist, breast feed far less than their peers.

For many of those moms, the shortage has been particularly challenging.

"At the end of the day this Abbott recall really has impacted all parents of formula fed infants, but it magnifies the disparities that have long existed,'' says Brian Dittmeier, senior director of public policy at the National WIC Association, the nonprofit advocacy arm of WIC (Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants, and Children) which purchases 56% of baby formula in the U.S.

"Now it’s a full-time job to search for formula,'' Dittmeier says, "but lower income families are not going to have the time, especially if they're working multiple jobs.''

Some mothers are having to visit several stores, he says. And "every once in a while I hear stories of a mom who has to do that by foot or by public transportation, because they don't have a car.''

What to do if you can't find baby formula?

For those who live in food deserts – underserved communities that lack supermarkets – it may already have been difficult to locate baby formula nearby.

But in February, Abbott Nutrition recalled some of its products and the company's factory in Sturgis, Michigan was shut down, compounding a shortage that began when the global supply chain slowed during the pandemic.

Since then, mothers have traveled across state lines or visited food banks to look for formula. Some, family advocates say, are stretching what little formula they have with regular milk or other ingredients that can be harmful to their children.

And some low income parents who receive their baby's nutrition through WIC say they've had to pay out of pocket for whatever formula they can find despite temporary measures that have enabled WIC, in the wake of the Abbott recall, to increase the number of formula brands it will cover in various states.

“This in many ways is a great example of how we need systemic investments that are about ensuring families, and moms in particular, can keep their children safe and fed,'' says Wendoly Marte, director of economic justice at Community Change, a social justice organization that works to build the power of low-income people and people of color. "We know the wealthiest families aren't struggling to find baby formula for their babies."

Why baby formula?

For Hodges, affordability wasn't an issue. She simply couldn't find formula to feed her baby.

She called her mother, her sister in Atlanta, and her daughter’s other grandmother. Family members fanned out and were able to find a few boxes of formula here, a few cans there.

Now Hodges once again has a solid supply. She also has a network of relatives on notice to purchase formula whenever they see it.

But she's not taking any chances. Her daughter drinks less at night, so Hodges is conserving formula, feeding her fewer ounces to make sure she doesn't waste a drop. And Hodges has started introducing her baby girl to solid foods sooner than she would have if formula was plentiful.

"You'd never think you'd have to get so strategic with feeding your infant because of a shortage,’’ she says.

Roughly 20% of Black women breastfeed exclusively through six months, as compared to 23% of Hispanic women and 29% of non-Hispanic whites, according to the CDC.

Some women struggle to breastfeed or are unable to for health related reasons, but there are also a host of societal structures, prejudices and pressures–from the workplace to the doctor's office–that push mothers, particularly those who are Black, Latina, or who earn lower wages, to rely on formula, experts say.

"We have to think about all the different ways that some women have been discouraged from breast feeding or not given the choice to breast feed and have become dependent on formula,'' says Andrea Freeman, author of the book “Skimmed: Breastfeeding, Race and Injustice. "The goal is not to say 'Breast is best, everybody should do it.'  It’s to say we should all have an equal choice. The way society is structured right now we don’t.’’

The same discrimination that contributes to Black women having higher maternal mortality rates also leads to many not getting the support they may need to breast feed, says Freeman who teaches constitutional law at the University of Hawaii.

"The medical community ... often assumes that Black women will not breast feed, and will even give their babies formula without asking,'' she says. citing her personal research.

Since the 1940's, the Black community has also been encouraged to use formula by targeted marketing, ranging from advertising campaigns to distribution of those products by hospitals and pediatrician offices, Freeman says.

'In the U.S. we feed the babies with formula'

There has been similar targeting of the Hispanic community, says Rocio Velazquez, a certified representative for La Leche League, a global organization that supports parents who want to breast feed, in Miami Dade County.

For immigrants in particular, there is a messaging that "here in the U.S. we feed the babies with formula,'' she says.

There is not always sufficient lactation support for mothers who need that guidance in Spanish, Velazquez says. And like Black women, Latinas disproportionately have jobs that may not offer the paid leave or flexibility they need to continue breast feeding if they've started.

"Most Latino mothers would like to breastfeed their babies because it’s part of our culture,’’ she says. “But you’re in a country where there’s no family parental leave. It depends on your employer …I’ve supported mothers who do want to breast feed their baby for a year or longer but they need to go back to work after 10 days.''

Under the Fair Labor Standards Act, employers must provide breaks that allow all employees who are not exempt from federal overtime pay requirements to pump milk. They must also provide a private space other than a restroom where they can do it.

But there are exceptions for workplaces with less than 50 employees if they can show the requirement is a hardship. And even workplaces that do provide such spaces to new mothers "have to implement with the policy everything that comes with it, a mindset change, a cultural change, and flexibility,'' Rocio says.

'For us Black moms it's even more of a struggle'

Marie Anyiam has received support from her medical providers, workplace and peers as she breastfed both of her children. But she worries about some other Black mothers, in need of formula, being treated equitably.
Marie Anyiam has received support from her medical providers, workplace and peers as she breastfed both of her children. But she worries about some other Black mothers, in need of formula, being treated equitably.

Marie Anyiam, 41, who works for a school district and lives in Richmond, California has nursed both of her children, including her older son who received breast milk exclusively until he was about 1 year old.

She’s always had excellent lactation support, both through the hospital where she gave birth and a Black infant health program she has been a part of. The school district she works for has also been accommodating, providing her a clean private room where she can pump her milk.

But her nearly one-year old daughter has digestive issues that have made it hard to gain weight, so Anyiam has had to supplement her breast milk with a non allergenic baby formula. After her own panicked moment trying to locate it this spring, she says she worries about other Black mothers

“For us Black moms, it’s even more of a struggle because we don’t have as many resources available to us,’’ says Anyiam adding that she was recently concerned about how formula imported from overseas by the Biden administration to deal with the shortage was going to be distributed. “I don’t want to see it just go to a certain group of people.’’

For mothers receiving formula through WIC, the choice to shop for more than one brand is also only a temporary option to deal with the national emergency.

But Dittmeier says the shortage is not related to the contracts that save the federal government cash by having states work with particular companies. "This is a manufacturing failure,'' he says, "one we couldn't anticipate and requires a harder look at how formula is produced in this country.''

"The number one question is how do we prevent this from happening again rather than how do we prepare for the next one,'' he continued.

Baby formula shortage offers chance to address inequities

There is an opportunity now to carve out solutions.

We can call for changes that prevent a handful of companies from having a monopoly on babies' nutrition.

And we can also work on the broader inequities exposed by this crisis.

All mothers, but especially the most vulnerable, should have choices for how they feed their children, whether it is better lactation support, more workplaces that give employees the time to pump breast milk, or national policies that mean women don't have to choose between staying home to nurture or nurse, and earning a paycheck,

More daycare facilities– already necessary so parents who had to quit work to stay home with their children during the pandemic can return to the workplace– could enable working moms to visit with, and nurse their children who are nearby, Freeman says.

"Resources for new parents should be available in every community, not just ones that are privileged,'' Freeman says. "In hospitals, we need training in cultural competency, not making assumptions about what parents are going to do depending on their race or their cultural background.''

A national parental paid leave policy would also enable working mothers to spend more time at home with their babies, bonding and– if they choose–nursing, without having to sacrifice a pay check or their career.

With crisis can come opportunity. But only if we are willing to act on what we learn.

