Baby formula shortage fueling spike in milk bank interest

·6 min read

The U.S. baby formula shortage has sparked a surge of interest at milk banks around the U.S. with some mothers offering to donate breast milk and desperate parents calling to see if it’s a solution to keep their babies fed.

It’s a pathway that won’t work for every formula-fed baby, especially those with special dietary needs, and it comes with challenges because the country's dozens of nonprofit milk banks prioritize feeding medically fragile infants. The organizations collect milk from mothers and process it, including through pasteurization, then work with hospitals to distribute it.

The shortage stemmed from a safety recall and supply disruptions and has captured national attention with panicked parents looking to swap and buy formula online and President Joe Biden urging manufacturers to increase production and discussing with retailers how they could restock shelves to meet regional disparities. Biden's administration also said Friday that formula maker Abbott Laboratories committed to give rebates through August for a food stamp-like program that helps women, infants and children called WIC.

At the Mothers’ Milk Bank Northeast, based in Newton, Massachusetts, interest in donating and receiving milk because of the shortage has spiked. Typically, the milk bank gets about 30-50 calls a month from people looking to donate. On Thursday alone, 35 calls came in from potential donors, said Deborah Youngblood, the bank’s executive director.

“It’s interesting the first sort of response that we got was from potential donors — so people responding to the formula shortage with sort of an amazing, compassionate response of ‘how can I be part of the solution?’” she said.

Youngblood was talking about people like Kayla Gillespie, a 38-year-old mother of three from Hays, Kansas. Gillespie first donated to the Mothers' Milk Bank in Denver six years ago, giving 18 gallons (68 liters) after the birth of her first child, and wasn't planning to do it again.

“I thought 18 gallons was sufficient for one person," she said. "If I hadn’t heard of the shortage, I wouldn’t be going through the process again, just because I have three kids and it’s a little chaotic around here.”

She has pledged at least 150 ounces of her milk, but said she expects to give much more than that.

“I’m very blessed with being able to produce milk, so I just felt I needed to do something,” she said.

She said in the past she has shipped her frozen milk in special containers to Denver, but this time, her local hospital is taking the donations and she can just drop them off.

It's not only donors, though. Parents desperately seeking nutrition for their babies are pursuing milk banks as well.

At the Massachusetts milk bank, about 30 people called looking for milk because they couldn’t find their baby’s usual formula, Youngblood said. That’s up from nearly no calls at all, since the milk bank typically serves hospitals.

The Human Milk Banking Association of North America, an accrediting organization for nonprofit milk banks, is seeing a “major increase” in demand, according to Lindsay Groff, the group's executive director. She estimates inquiries from parents seeking to fill the formula gap are up 20% in recent days.

Groff called the shortage a “crisis” and said it's not as simple as parents just supplementing with donated human milk, because the vast majority of those supplies are earmarked for babies with medical conditions.

“If people can donate, now would be the time, because when we have more of an inventory we can look beyond the medically fragile," she said.

Parents are also turning to online breastmilk-swapping forums to meet their babies' needs.

Amanda Kastelein, a mother of three from Middlebury, Connecticut, has been supplementing the special formula she needs for 10-month-old Emerson with breast milk from a mom she found on a peer-to-peer Facebook page called Human Milk 4 Human Babies.

Kastelein stopped breastfeeding after getting recurring infections, but tried to begin re-lactating in March after the formula recall, with little success.

“Emerson is allergic to most of the formulas, so it’s been difficult to find something he’s not allergic to,” she said.

In stepped Hannah Breton of Naugatuck, Connecticut, who had been producing more milk than her 2 1/2-month-old son needs. She’s been giving Kastelein about 60 ounces of milk every two weeks. That’s enough to supplement her formula supply and keep Emerson fed.

“She asked a bunch of questions — what medications I’m taking, if any, that kind of thing,” Breton said. “So we decided, ‘OK, that’s perfect.’ So, she comes by every couple weeks and picks up the milk I’ve been saving for her.”

“I do feel helpful,” she added. “It’s exciting and rewarding that I can give to a mom that can’t find what she’s looking for, and if her son can’t take formula, I mean, it’s scary.

Rebecca Heinrich, director of the Mothers’ Milk Bank in Colorado, advises those looking for milk that searching for donors on their own can carry risks.

“We want to make sure that these moms are being as safe as they can and meeting the needs of their infant, so consulting with their health-care provider on how to meet those needs is the best way to go,” she said.

The shortage creates difficulties particularly for lower-income families after the recall by formula maker Abbott, stemming from contamination concerns. The recall depleted many brands covered by WIC, a federal program like food stamps serving women, infants and children, though it now permits brand substitutes.

On Friday, Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack sent a letter to the head of Abbott Laboratories expressing what he called his “grave concern regarding the accessibility of safe infant formula,” noting Abbott holds infant formula contracts in the federal WIC program. Vilsack asked that Abbott continue a program that provides rebates for alternative products including formula for competitive brands, which it had been doing on a month-to-month basis. The White House said Friday Abbott committed to the rebates through the end of August.

The Biden administration said it's working with states to make it easier for WIC recipients to buy different sizes of formula that their benefits might not currently cover.

Abbott has said that pending Food and Drug Administration approval, it could restart a manufacturing site “within two weeks.”

The company would begin by producing EleCare, Alimentum and metabolic formulas and then start production of Similac and other formulas. Once production begins, it would take six to eight weeks for the formula to be available on shelves.

On Tuesday, the FDA said it was working with U.S. manufacturers to increase their output and streamline paperwork to allow more imports.

Mike Catalini And Pat Eaton-robb, The Associated Press

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Live updates | Zelenskyy: No one can predict length of war

    KYIV, Ukraine — President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said although Ukrainians are doing everything they can to drive out the Russians, “no one today can predict how long this war will last.” “This will depend, unfortunately, not only on our people, who are already giving their maximum,” he said in his nightly video address to the nation. “This will depend on our partners, on European countries, on the entire free world.” He said he was thankful to all those who are working to strengthen the sanctions o

  • Tax cut for California pot industry: Too little, too late?

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — California's governor on Friday proposed a temporary tax cut for the state's struggling legal marijuana industry, but businesses said it falls far short of what’s needed to revive a foundering pot economy. Broad legal sales began in California in 2018, but the industry has been burdened by hefty taxes that can approach 50% in some areas, costly regulation and competition from a flourishing illegal marketplace, which industry analysts estimate is at least twice the size of the

  • Airlines press U.S. to lift pre-departure testing requirements

    U.S. airlines are pressing the Biden administration to lift a 16-month-old rule requiring nearly all international air passengers with some exceptions to test negative for COVID-19 before entering the country. Airlines for America, an industry group, said Friday a survey of its carriers estimated that dropping testing rules would bring in an additional 4.3 million international passengers and $1.7 billion in incremental revenue - and could result in an incremental 1.075 million foreign visitors and $2.1 billion in visitor spending. Crain's Chicago Business reported Thursday that Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said he did not think pre-departure rules "will be there forever" but added lifting them would require the Centers for Disease Control & Prevention (CDC) to be confident "relaxing it would not harm the progress that we’ve made against the virus."

  • Gas prices hit all-time record on Thursday. Experts say high prices are here to stay.

    Average U.S. gas prices continued to set record highs this week. Experts say prices will likely remain high this summer when travel demand spikes.

  • 2 Oversold Dividend Stocks to Buy for TFSA Passive Income

    These dividend stocks offer good yields right now for a TFSA focused on passive income. The post 2 Oversold Dividend Stocks to Buy for TFSA Passive Income appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.

  • Gas prices: July and August are going to be sizzling months, says analyst

    Gas prices hit record highs on Friday, as consumers are grappling with soaring inflation.

  • Fans Can't Get Over How Much Anna Nicole Smith's Daughter Dannielynn Looks Like Her Now

    15-year-old Dannielynn Birkhead was recently spotted on her father's Instagram page, and fans can't get over how much she looks like her mom Anna Nicole Smith.

  • Canadian Housing Market Selloff: Here’s What Residential REITs Have Seen So Far

    There are many wondering how the Canadian housing market will perform this year, so here's what some of Canada's largest REITs are seeing. The post Canadian Housing Market Selloff: Here’s What Residential REITs Have Seen So Far appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.

  • Russia takes losses in failed river crossing, officials say

    KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russian forces suffered heavy losses in a Ukrainian attack that destroyed a pontoon bridge they were using to try to cross a river in the east, Ukrainian and British officials said in another sign of Moscow's struggle to salvage a war gone awry. Ukrainian authorities, meanwhile, opened the first war crimes trial of the conflict Friday. The defendant, a captured Russian soldier, stands accused of shooting to death a 62-year-old civilian in the early days of the war. The trial

  • U.S. civil rights enforcers warn employers against biased AI

    The federal government said Thursday that artificial intelligence technology to screen new job candidates or monitor worker productivity can unfairly discriminate against people with disabilities, sending a warning to employers that the commonly used hiring tools could violate civil rights laws. The U.S. Justice Department and the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission jointly issued guidance to employers to take care before using popular algorithmic tools meant to streamline the work of evalua

  • Tour bus company charged with health and safety violations in fatal Jasper icefields rollover

    The company operating a tour bus that crashed in the Columbia Icefield in Jasper National Park in 2020 has been charged under Alberta's Occupational Health and Safety Act. Brewster Inc. is charged with eight counts under the act, including failing to control hazards and failing to ensure equipment was in safe operating condition. The charges, announced Friday afternoon by Alberta Occupational Health and Safety (OHS), include failing to ensure workers and passengers were safe on the vehicle and i

  • Parents swap, sell baby formula as Biden focuses on shortage

    WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden stepped up his administration's response to a nationwide baby formula shortage Thursday that has forced frenzied parents into online groups to swap and sell to each other to keep their babies fed. The president discussed with executives from Gerber and Reckitt how they could increase production and how his administration could help, and talked with leaders from Walmart and Target about how to restock shelves and address regional disparities in access to form

  • As baby formula shortage worsens, families take desperate steps

    Low-income families are struggling to feed their infants amid the national shortage. A plant shutdown and supply chain issues are to blame.

  • Labour market shift ‘most important economic story’ in Canada

    RBC, Canada’s largest bank, unveiled this week that it will spend more than $200 million to increase salaries and expand benefits for its employees in a bid to retain talent in a tight labour market. According to Bloomberg News, RBC chief executive officer David McKay said in a memo to employees that the company is “committed to be a leading employer of choice – one that supports your unique life and career goals, in addition to being an inclusive culture and a great place to work.” On this episode of Editor’s Edition, Yahoo Finance Canada’s Alicja Siekierska and the Public Policy Forum’s Sean Speer discuss what RBC’s decision says about the state of the Canadian labour market. As Speer explains, it’s yet another signal that the labour market has shifted from a consistent surplus of labour, where the power was in the hands of employers, to a shortage of labour where the scales have tipped in favour of the employees. “Workers ought to have greater power in a labour market where supply is not meeting demand,” Speer says. “That is starting to translate into practice.” If you have any policy-related questions, or feedback about the show, please email alicja@yahoofinance.com.

  • Baby formula shortage: Parents across the U.S. continue struggling

    Yahoo Finance's Anjalee Khemlani joins the Live show to discuss the ongoing baby formula shortage that has pushed lawmakers and health officials to investigate and spearhead production efforts to fill shelves.

  • Range Rover Sport to go electric as Jaguar Land Rover grapples with chip crisis

    Land Rover's new Range Rover Sport, in addition to being offered with mild hybrid, plug-hybrid, and traditional V8 power, will have an all-electric version coming in 2024.

  • Stocks rally, but still mark their 6th straight losing week

    NEW YORK (AP) — Wall Street closed out another volatile week of trading with a broad rally Friday, though it wasn't nearly enough to keep the market from its sixth straight weekly drop, the longest such streak since 2011. The S&P 500 climbed 2.4%. More than 90% of the companies in the benchmark index closed higher. The Nasdaq rose 3.8% as more gains in technology companies helped lift the tech-heavy index. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 1.5%. The upbeat finish still left the indexes with

  • Is Disney A 'Buy' After Reporting Earnings?

    Shares of the entertainment giant hit a new low for the year following the earnings release.

  • CRTC to get new chair as role of broadcast regulator expands

    OTTAWA — The Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission chair is to be replaced within months and Canadian Heritage is already accepting applications for the $328,000-a-year role. Ian Scott and his broadcasting vice-chair, Caroline Simard, were appointed to five-year terms at the broadcast regulator in 2017 and their tenures are set to wrap in early September. The CRTC is set to get new leadership as it faces a huge expansion to cover online streaming platforms, online news and

  • Deborah James feels ‘humbled and blown away’ by damehood

    The 40-year-old podcaster, known online as Bowel Babe, is receiving end-of-life care.