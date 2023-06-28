Baby flamingo captivates with adorable video at Ohio zoo. ‘Those precious pink legs’

The new baby at an Ohio zoo is so cute it didn’t even need a full 24 hours to captivate the internet.

“It doesn’t get much cuter than a freshly hatched flamingo chick,” the Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden said on Facebook.

The baby flamingo hatched the morning of Monday, June 26, according to the zoo.

Not long after, the zoo shared a video of the baby nestled in the ground, surrounded by the egg it had just broken out of. An adult flamingo is then seen giving the chick a leg up.

“So sweet,” one Facebook user replied. “Those precious pink legs.”

“Baby flamingos are soooo super cute,” another person said.

“Oh my goodness,” someone commented. “Absolutely perfect!”

Two days later, the zoo shared a photo of the baby flamingo. In the photo, viewers can see a “small white dot on the end of the chicks beak.”

That “white dot” is known as an egg tooth, according to the zoo.

“It helps the baby break out of their shell,” officials said. “It falls off a few days after hatching.”

And in several years, the flamingo will have its “signature pink color,” according to the Smithsonian’s National Zoo & Conservation Biology Institute.

The species is born with a gray feathers, but as they eat foods with red, yellow and orange pigments, their color turns to pink.

“Flamingos really are what they eat,” the Smithsonian said.

