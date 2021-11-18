Baby elephant dies after losing half its trunk in poacher's trap

The calf was found by villagers in the town of Aceh Jaya

A baby Sumatran elephant has died after losing half its trunk to a trap set by poachers in Indonesia.

The critically endangered one-year-old calf was left behind by its herd after being caught in the snare trap.

It was found by villagers in the town of Aceh Jaya and was brought to a conservation agency to be treated.

Conservation officials say they tried to save its life by amputating its trunk, but it succumbed to an infection from its injuries two days later.

"We couldn't save it because the injury was severe and infected," Agus Arianto, head of the Aceh Natural Resources Conservation Agency said.

"We did our best to help it."

The calf's death is the most recent in a string of poaching-related deaths

The Sumatran elephant is considered a critically endangered species due to rapid rates of deforestation in its natural habitat of Borneo and Sumatra.

Male elephants are especially vulnerable to poachers because of their highly-prized tusks, which are sold on the illegal ivory market.

The calf's death is the most recent in a string of poaching-related deaths. The latest incident was in July this year, where an adult elephant was found decapitated with its tusks ripped off.

