‘Baby Driver’ Producer Nira Park, Director Edgar Wright Launch Complete Fiction with Netflix Projects

Two years after leaving top U.K. indie Big Talk, “Baby Driver” producer Nira Park and director Edgar Wright have teamed with two of their long-term collaborators, writer-director Joe Cornish and producer Rachael Prior, to launch new production company Complete Fiction.

Based in both London and Los Angeles, the new company will operate across film and television and is already working with Netflix to develop three new series under the Complete Fiction banner.

The first is “Lockwood & Co,” a supernatural action-adventure detective series, based on the novels by Jonathan Stroud. The series will be helmed and executive produced by Cornish.

Also with Netflix, the company has optioned the sci-fi horror trilogy “The Murders of Molly Southbourne” from novelist Tade Thompson and historical Middle-Eastern set fantasy series “The City of Brass” from author S.A. Chakraborty.

Complete Fiction, which is independent, has a development deal with Netflix for the aforementioned projects plus one other that is still under wraps. The business also has a number of ongoing feature developments with long-term producing partners Working Title.

The production outfit is billed as a formal consolidation of a more than 20-year relationship between the key partners.

Park, who founded Big Talk in 1995 before selling the company to ITV in 2013, has had a long-standing producer relationship with Wright and Cornish. She has produced Wright’s films including “Baby Driver,” “Shaun of the Dead,” “Hot Fuzz” and “The World’s End” as well as Joe Cornish’s “Attack The Block” and “The Kid Who Would Be King.” She left Big Talk in 2018.

Longtime Big Talk colleague Rachael Prior was an executive producer of “The Kid Who Would Be King” and “Baby Driver.”

Complete Fiction also said its launch marks a decision by Wright to diversify his creative efforts and to take on producing roles on shows and movies by the next generation of writers and directors.

Complete Fiction is currently in post-production on Edgar Wright’s latest feature film, “Last Night In Soho,” which they produced with Working Title for Focus Features and Film4.

Also in post is Edgar Wright’s untitled feature documentary about the band Sparks, which Complete Fiction is producing with its “Baby Driver” partners, MRC.

Wright said: “This new chapter with Complete Fiction is something I have wanted to embark on for a while now. Nira has been my producer now for more than 20 years, but we, along with our amazing team of long-time friends and collaborators, still share the same drive to bring original stories to the screen. Complete Fiction will be a dynamic hub for passionate creatives – somewhere they can feel nurtured and protected.”

Park said: “A huge motivating factor in forming this new company is the chance to work with the writers and directors that inspire us across all mediums. Whilst we will continue to produce bold, original feature films for international audiences, we are incredibly excited about this expansion into television and can’t wait to put our distinctive stamp on longer-form story-telling.”

Joe Cornish said: “Edgar, Nira and Rachael have felt like family to me for decades, so I’m thrilled and honoured that we’re finally moving in together and putting a sign above our front door.”

