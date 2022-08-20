Baby dies after being found in parked car in Vaudreuil-Dorion, Que.

Sûreté du Québec officers are investigating the baby's death. (Paul Chiasson/The Canadian Press - image credit)

Quebec provincial police are investigating the death of a baby found in a parked vehicle in a suburb just west of Montreal.

Sûreté du Québec spokesperson Alex Decelles says the child was found inanimate around 4:15 p.m. in Vaudreuil-Dorion on Friday.

Resuscitation efforts were started and the baby was transported to hospital where it was pronounced dead.

The provincial police have transferred the file to its major crimes unit.

Decelles says that the age of the baby is not yet known. Decelles added it is not clear how long the baby was in the vehicle.

"This is all the information we have at the moment and the rest will be determined with the investigation," Decelles says.