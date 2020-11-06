Baby Cow CEO Christine Langan Quits After Four Years To Set Up Bonnie Productions

EXCLUSIVE: Christine Langan, the CEO of Steve Coogan’s film and TV production company Baby Cow, has stepped down after four years to launch her own production venture.

Deadline can reveal that the former BBC Films chief has set up Bonnie Productions, through which she will continue to develop film and TV projects.

During her time at Baby Cow, she oversaw features including Stan and Ollie and The Lost King, the Stephen Frears-directed project announced on Friday. TV shows included BBC One’s This Time with Alan Partridge.

There have been industry whispers about her potentially leaving BBC Studios-backed Baby Cow for some time, and she acknowledged that “the time has come for a new challenge.” In a statement to Deadline, she added: “I am excited to be following my passion for film drama and launching my own projects.”

Mark Linsey, chief creative officer of BBC Studios, said: “Christine goes with our heartfelt thanks for her inspiring creative vision and proven experience creating hits for both the small and the big screen. We wish her every success in her next move.”

Langan joined Baby Cow in 2016 after seven years at the helm of BBC Films.

