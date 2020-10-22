Is your baby constipated? Here's what you need to do

From Netdoctor

If your baby’s nappies are empty, this may be a sign that your baby is constipated.

A baby who is just breastfeeding can often go days or even a week between bowel movements, which means it can be difficult to detect whether your baby is constipated.



While baby constipation is not usually serious, it can cause quite a bit of discomfort for your baby and be worrying for you.

So how can you help your constipated baby poo normally? We look at the causes, treatment and prevention for constipation in babies:

What is baby constipation?

Constipation is a condition where stools (faeces or poo) become firmer and harder so that they can no longer be easily passed out of the body. Your baby may be troubled or in pain when they need to empty their bowels, and the bowels will not be emptied as often as usual.

When a baby first becomes constipated, it can be the start of a vicious cycle. This is because your baby may find it painful to pass the large hard stools that have gathered in the intestine. Cracks around the anus may appear. These may start to bleed and cause more pain.

To avoid the pain, your baby may subconsciously start holding back stools, which makes the stool stay longer in the large intestine. As a result, your baby’s body will absorb more water from the stools making them even harder. This can cause your baby to remain constipated.

A baby who is constipated often has colic pains (rhythmic spasms of pain in the abdomen from the intestines), because the large amount of stool in the intestines makes the intestines dilate and more actively try to clear out their contents. In some cases, the child may not want to eat and may even retch a little.

Signs of baby constipation

The following symptoms may be signs that your baby is constipated:

infrequent bowel movements

blood in the stool

dry, hard stools

loss of appetite

firm tummy

straining.

Causes of baby constipation

There are a number of causes of baby constipation, which can be related to how you feed your baby:

Constipation in the breastfed baby

A breastfed baby will very rarely get constipation because breast milk is more easily digested. Breastfed babies have several helpful types of bacteria in their large intestine that are capable of breaking down some of the otherwise indigestible carbohydrates, proteins and fats in milk. As a result, their stools are softer, making bowel movements easier.

Breastmilk also contains a hormone called motilin that increases the movement of the baby's bowels, helping them to empty. Further protection against constipation comes from the fact that a breastfed baby can draw as much milk as they need from the breasts.

Dehydration can cause constipation. But if a breastfed baby is a little dehydrated or dry he or she can usually simply take more milk, unlike a bottle fed baby who can drink no more than what is in the bottle.The composition of breast milk also changes as your baby grows older, so it will supply the needs of your baby at all times.

Constipation in the bottle fed baby

Bottle fed babies frequently suffer from constipation because formula milk is harder for a baby to digest and the baby has a limited supply of fluid (ie what is given to them in the bottle).

A baby who receives only formula milk will typically have fewer bowel movements than a breastfed child. Their stools will be thicker and have a different, more greenish colour.

Other causes of constipation in babies

Food (ie type of milk and then the particular foods given after weaning) is usually the cause of baby constipation. However dehydration, especially in hot weather, can be an important contributory factor.

But in some cases, constipation can be a symptom of a more serious underlying disease.If your baby isn't gaining weight or shows any other unusual symptoms, seek the advice of a doctor.

Bowel movement in newborns

Bowel movement in babies up to six months old

The number of bowel movements a young baby has varies considerably and what is ‘normal’ may range from a bowel movement several times a day to as little as once a week. In rare cases, there can be up to three weeks between bowel movements.

Breastfed babies usually have frequent bowel movements until they are two to three months old. Their stools are typically yellow. However they may go for days without opening their bowels.

A young baby should only be given a laxative if he or she is bothered by the long intervals between bowel movements or appears to have difficulty or pain passing stools. It’s best to check with your GP or health visitor before giving a baby a laxative.

