Baby camel sees snow for first time in viral TikTok — and his reaction is ‘pure joy’

A camel in California got an early Christmas gift when he experienced snow for the first time, a rancher shared on TikTok.

Albert, a 5-month-old camel, lives on the Rancho Grande in Ojai, which is teeming with animals. In the weeks leading up to Christmas, the ranch was covered with a blanket of snow. The sight sent Albert into a flurry of excitement, which warmed millions of hearts online.

“Pure joy. How beautiful,” one person commented on the ranch’es video, which had nearly 4 million views as of Dec. 19.

“This made my morning,” another said.

As the baby camel takes in the snowy scenery, he joins a large group of goats on a trek through the snow.

“He was so excited he ran to get the goats,” the ranch said in its video. “He was so happy today.”

The ranch assured viewers that Albert has a warm barn to sleep in even when it is cold.

“So far this season he had not shown signs he is cold,” the ranch said. “He had so much fur, too.”

“I can’t tell you how bad my morning started but Albert has put the biggest smile on my face,” one viewer said. “Enjoy the snow Albert!”

Ojai is about 80 miles northwest of Los Angeles.

