Baby Bunting Group Limited's (ASX:BBN) top owners are individual investors with 51% stake, while46% is held by institutions

Simply Wall St
·4 min read

To get a sense of who is truly in control of Baby Bunting Group Limited (ASX:BBN), it is important to understand the ownership structure of the business. And the group that holds the biggest piece of the pie are individual investors with 51% ownership. That is, the group stands to benefit the most if the stock rises (or lose the most if there is a downturn).

And institutions on the other hand have a 46% ownership in the company. Institutions will often hold stock in bigger companies, and we expect to see insiders owning a noticeable percentage of the smaller ones.

Let's delve deeper into each type of owner of Baby Bunting Group, beginning with the chart below.

See our latest analysis for Baby Bunting Group

ownership-breakdown
ownership-breakdown

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Baby Bunting Group?

Institutions typically measure themselves against a benchmark when reporting to their own investors, so they often become more enthusiastic about a stock once it's included in a major index. We would expect most companies to have some institutions on the register, especially if they are growing.

We can see that Baby Bunting Group does have institutional investors; and they hold a good portion of the company's stock. This implies the analysts working for those institutions have looked at the stock and they like it. But just like anyone else, they could be wrong. It is not uncommon to see a big share price drop if two large institutional investors try to sell out of a stock at the same time. So it is worth checking the past earnings trajectory of Baby Bunting Group, (below). Of course, keep in mind that there are other factors to consider, too.

earnings-and-revenue-growth
earnings-and-revenue-growth

We note that hedge funds don't have a meaningful investment in Baby Bunting Group. Our data shows that AustralianSuper Pty. Ltd. is the largest shareholder with 13% of shares outstanding. Meanwhile, the second and third largest shareholders, hold 10% and 5.0%, of the shares outstanding, respectively. In addition, we found that Matthew Spencer, the CEO has 0.8% of the shares allocated to their name.

On studying our ownership data, we found that 25 of the top shareholders collectively own less than 50% of the share register, implying that no single individual has a majority interest.

While studying institutional ownership for a company can add value to your research, it is also a good practice to research analyst recommendations to get a deeper understand of a stock's expected performance. Quite a few analysts cover the stock, so you could look into forecast growth quite easily.

Insider Ownership Of Baby Bunting Group

While the precise definition of an insider can be subjective, almost everyone considers board members to be insiders. The company management answer to the board and the latter should represent the interests of shareholders. Notably, sometimes top-level managers are on the board themselves.

Insider ownership is positive when it signals leadership are thinking like the true owners of the company. However, high insider ownership can also give immense power to a small group within the company. This can be negative in some circumstances.

Our most recent data indicates that insiders own some shares in Baby Bunting Group Limited. As individuals, the insiders collectively own AU$11m worth of the AU$334m company. Some would say this shows alignment of interests between shareholders and the board. But it might be worth checking if those insiders have been selling.

General Public Ownership

The general public -- including retail investors -- own 51% of Baby Bunting Group. With this amount of ownership, retail investors can collectively play a role in decisions that affect shareholder returns, such as dividend policies and the appointment of directors. They can also exercise the power to vote on acquisitions or mergers that may not improve profitability.

Next Steps:

While it is well worth considering the different groups that own a company, there are other factors that are even more important. Consider for instance, the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 3 warning signs with Baby Bunting Group , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

If you would prefer discover what analysts are predicting in terms of future growth, do not miss this free report on analyst forecasts.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session
You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here

Latest Stories

  • Ovechkin, Capitals hand Oilers seventh straight loss, 5-4

    Alex Ovechkin scored for a third consecutive game, Evgeny Kuznetsov had two goals and two assists and the Washington Capitals beat the Edmonton Oilers 5-4 Monday night to snap a four-game losing streak. Capitals newcomer Dylan Strome had two goals and an assist and Erik Gustafsson added three assists for the Capitals. Charlie Lindgren had 25 saves. Ryan Nugent-Hopkins scored twice and Leon Draisaitl and Connor McDavid each had a goal and an assist for the Oilers. Stuart Skinner finished with 26

  • Canadian moguls king Mikael Kingsbury gears up to add to his records

    The smell of competition in the air still gets Mikael Kingsbury's adrenalin pumping, even after years of winning everything there is to win in his sport. The world's most accomplished moguls skier is about to depart for a training block in Finland, where the World Cup season opens Dec. 4-5 in Ruka. "I still can feel the vibration," Kingsbury told The Canadian Press on Tuesday. "It's kind of like, as we say, a drug to me. I love the feeling of feeling a bit nervous and having to perform and havin

  • Raptors' Pascal Siakam suffers groin strain vs. Mavericks

    With Fred VanVleet already on the shelf, the Raptors lost Pascal Siakam to a groin strain on Friday.

  • Vilardi, Kings strike late to knock off Panthers 5-4

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — Gabe Vilardi scored late in the third period and the Los Angeles Kings defeated the Florida Panthers 5-4 on Saturday night. Trevor Moore and Viktor Arvidsson each had a goal and an assist, Rasmus Kupari and Blake Lizotte also scored and the Kings won for the third time in five games. Jonathan Quick made 32 saves. Carter Verhaeghe scored twice, Ryan Lomberg and Eetu Luostarinen each had a goal and the Panthers lost in regulation for the fourth time in their past six games. Serg

  • Predators complete comeback with 4-3 shootout win over Canucks

    VANCOUVER — Another third-period meltdown cost the Vancouver Canucks on Saturday. Up 3-1 heading into the final frame, the team had to settle for a single point in a 4-3 shootout loss to the Nashville Predators. “We sat back instead of went after them and then the next thing you know, they've got two goals," said Canucks head coach Bruce Boudreau. "I think that sometimes it's like you're afraid to win. And we righted the ship after that, and they didn't have a lot but it was too little too late.

  • John Tavares leading Maple Leafs back to their best

    John Tavares struggled to find his best form last season but the Maple Leafs captain has been Toronto's best player this season, lifting his team back to winning ways.&nbsp;

  • Blue Jays free agent targets: Position players

    Blue Jays GM Ross Atkins could bolster the team's position player group by signing one of these three players.

  • Tavares scores in third, Maple Leafs beat Hurricanes 3-1

    RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — John Tavares scored the tiebreaking goal in the third period and the Toronto Maple Leafs beat the Carolina Hurricanes 3-1 Sunday for their first three-game winning streak of the season. Calle Jarnkrok and William Nylander also scored to help Toronto win for the second time in seven road games. Erik Kallgren had 29 saves to get his first victory of the season. “I’m just happy about the win,” Kallgren said. “We played so solid defensively. Games like this make it very, very ea

  • CBC asked other sports organizations if they have funds like Hockey Canada's. Here's what they said

    As Hockey Canada faces widespread criticism over three funds it used to settle several sexual abuse complaints out of court, governance experts say it's actually a "good business" decision for an organization to protect itself against non-insurable claims — though most can't afford to do so. In one case, Hockey Canada used these funds to settle a multimillion-dollar lawsuit after a complainant alleged she was the victim of a group sexual assault involving World Junior players in 2018. CBC News i

  • 7 best cameos NHL players have made in TV, film

    From playing vikings, to late night television, to simply being themselves, NHL players have a long history of cameos on TV and movies.

  • Pressure on Leafs defence to ride out goaltending crisis

    With first choice goaltenders Matt Murray and Ilya Samsonov out injured, the Maple Leafs must rely on an untested tandem of Erik Kallgren and Keith Petruzzelli but the onus is on Toronto's defence to guide the team through this challenging stretch.

  • Canadian bobsled pilot Christine de Bruin suspended for doping violation

    OTTAWA — Canadian bobsledder and Olympic bronze medallist Christine de Bruin has been suspended for three years for a doping violation. De Bruin tested positive for the banned substance Ligandrol in out-of-competition testing Aug. 28 in Calgary. The 33-year-old from Stony Plain, Alta., won bronze in women's monobob, which made its Olympic debut in Beijing in February. She also piloted Canada to a fifth-place finish in women's bobsled at the Games. “Bobsleigh Canada Skeleton is deeply disappointe

  • LaVine's 30 points pace Bulls past Raptors 111-97

    CHICAGO (AP) — Zach LaVine scored a season-high 30 points and the Chicago Bulls coasted to a 111-97 victory over the Toronto Raptors on Monday night. LaVine, who didn't play in Sunday's nine-point loss at Toronto because of injury management on his knee, scored the Bulls' first nine points of the fourth quarter before committing his fifth foul with 7:26 left. But the Bulls held a 15-point lead and were able to cruise the rest of the way. “When (LaVine) takes those catch-and-shoot opportunities,

  • 'I always considered myself a Canuck:' Bieksa officially retires in Vancouver

    VANCOUVER — When Kevin Bieksa stepped on the ice at Rogers Arena for the Vancouver Canucks' morning skate on Thursday, he felt like he was home. It's been more than four years since the defenceman suited up for an NHL game — and more than seven since he played for the Canucks — but memories of his time with the team quickly rushed back. "I don't know if you guys saw morning skate, but I dominated out there," he joked with reporters. "But that ice felt good again." The 41-year-old Bieksa was back

  • Flames handed third consecutive loss as Predators cruise to 4-1 victory

    CALGARY — Filip Forsberg's value is not lost on the Nashville Predators as he continues to prove why he was worth the long-term deal he received in the off-season. Forsberg and Matt Duchene each recorded a goal and an assist on Thursday night to lead Nashville to a 4-1 win over the Calgary Flames who have now lost three in a row. Forsberg, who inked an eight-year, US$68-million deal extension in July, now has nine points (two goals, seven assists) in the last five games. “Filip’s a great player.

  • Former Blue Jays manager Charlie Montoyo hired as White Sox bench coach

    Charlie Montoyo has found his next job in MLB, landing the bench coach role with the White Sox.

  • NHL best and worst: Karlsson rolling back the years

    Erik Karlsson's resurgence leads this week's edition of the NHL's Best and Worst.

  • Rantanen's hat trick leads Avs past Blue Jackets in Finland

    TAMPERE, Finland (AP) — Mikko Rantanen scored three goals in his native country and the Stanley Cup champion Colorado Avalanche beat the Columbus Blue Jackets 6-3 on Friday night in the NHL's second visit to Europe this year. Cale Makar had a goal and an assist, Logan O’Connor and J.T. Compher also scored and Nathan MacKinnon contributed four assists for the Avalanche, who stopped a two-game skid. Colorado blew a three-goal lead in its previous game, a 5-4 loss to the New York Islanders on Satur

  • Raptors' Gary Trent Jr. has been a star in his role this season

    On the latest edition of Spotlight, Samson Folk shows how Gary Trent Jr. has been masterful working off Pascal Siakam this season.

  • Panthers' Matthew Tkachuk suspended 2 games for high-stick

    Florida Panthers' star Matthew Tkachuk will sit out the next two games after intentionally high-sticking Los Angeles Kings goaltender Jonathan Quick on Saturday.