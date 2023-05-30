Baby bump prevents navy medic from wearing uniform as she receives medal from King Charles

King Charles presents navy medical assistant Paisley Chambers-Smith with her medal - Jonathan Brady/PA

A pregnant sailor could not wear her uniform to receive a medal from King Charles because the Royal Navy does not make ceremonial maternity wear.

Paisley Chambers-Smith, 25, was among the 150 sailors and officers who were awarded honours from the Royal Victorian Order (RVO) by the monarch on Tuesday.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Wearing a blue summer dress for the event at Windsor Castle, Miss Chambers-Smith received a silver Royal Victorian Medal for her work during the late Queen’s funeral.

The medic, from Chesterfield, Derbyshire, was one of 98 sailors who pulled the state gun carriage bearing the Queen’s coffin in September.

Now seven months pregnant, Miss Chambers-Smith said she would “never forget” meeting the King at Windsor.

After the open air ceremony, during which seven sailors had to be led away after collapsing in the bright sunshine, she said she “just managed” to receive her award before being given special dispensation to sit the rest of the parade out.

While speaking with her as he awarded the honour, the King was also mindful that it was unusual to see a heavily pregnant woman on parade.

“He asked when the baby was due and how it is standing in the heat,” she said - adding that her child is due at the end of July.

King Charles III talks to relatives after presenting the medals - PA/Jonathan Brady

The King’s gift

It is understood that the Royal Navy does issue maternity wear but not for uniforms, as doing so would not make sense due to a baby bump’s constant growth.

Pregnant women also do not usually perform ceremonial duties.

Miss Chambers-Smith and the other sailors and officers at the event were awarded in the King’s gift, meaning that they were chosen independently of Downing Street, for their prominent roles on the day Elizabeth II was laid to rest.

It was part of the demise honours list, which is normally published following the death of a monarch.

“He was asking how the training was for the funeral, which was really hard. It was tough. The new boots hurt your feet,” she said, adding that it was a “massive honour” to be a part of the historical event.

She was joined by her partner Sergeant Stephen Leonard, 34, a Royal Marine, who was a member of the street lining party stationed along the route the coffin passed in central London.

He did not see Miss Chambers-Smith marching past as his head was bowed as a mark of respect, but she saw him in her peripheral vision.

Recalling the day of the funeral, the 25-year-old said: “[It was] massive to be there. Pride takes over when you walk through the streets of London and just know that you’re there and a part of history forever.”

The 150 Navy personnel who were involved in the late Queen’s funeral, ranging from pulling the gun carriage to marching alongside the main procession, were taken from across the service just 10 days before the September 19 ceremony.