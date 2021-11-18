Baby brought to tears by mom’s soulful singing: ‘One of the most beautiful things I’ve ever seen’

A mom’s beautiful singing voice brought her baby to tears, and the emotional footage is pulling heartstrings around the world.

Posted by the TikTok account @spiritual.realm, the video gained over 206,000 views and nearly 4,000 comments.

Now, just like the little boy who wept uncontrollably the second he held his new little sister, this baby’s tears are touching hearts all across TikTok.

In the video, Mom and baby are in the middle of mealtime when she begins to sing “Good Good Father” by Chris Tomlin.

At first, the baby simply looks up at Mom and smiles as she sings — but eventually, his little face begins to grow contemplative and emotional, almost as if he can understand what she’s saying.

Eventually, the sweet baby’s eyes fill with tears. He listens on, completely enraptured, as the tears roll down his chubby cheeks.

According to Psychology Today, the baby’s reaction to Mom’s singing might be the result of something called “emotional contagion.”

Essentially, humans are hardwired to absorb and reflect the intense emotions around them — a reaction that Dr. Siu-Lan Tan describes as “essential to social functioning.”

Almost immediately from birth, babies observe and mimic the expressions of those around them. This mimicry develops emotional synchrony, which helps them develop social skills and emotional intelligence.

And while this scientific explanation may sound a little cold, Dr. Siu-Lan Tan feels it strengthens the magic of such a video.

“In my view, it may be even more remarkable and more compelling to think that what we are witnessing may not just be the power of the human voice and singing — but a window into how deeply and powerfully we are moved by the emotions of those around us, even in our earliest interactions,” she said to Psychology Today.

‘ Where words fail, music speaks…’

The video clearly sparked emotional contagion in the viewers at home, judging by the thousands of heartfelt reactions in the comments.

Story continues

“One of the most beautiful things I’ve ever seen,” one user wrote.

“Purest emotion ever. His mom has the voice of an angel,” another user commented.

“This gave me all the feels! Babies are so pure-hearted!” wrote another user.

“I got cold chills watching this!” one user wrote.

“Where words fail, music speaks,” another user commented.

Watching this powerful video, one thing is for certain: babies are more in touch with the world around them than we might think. They might be little, but they’re capable of feeling big things!

In The Know is now available on Apple News — follow us here!

If you enjoyed this story, check out this toddler’s beautiful reaction to seeing his truck driver dad pulling in!

The post Baby brought to tears by mom’s soulful singing: ‘One of the most beautiful things I’ve ever seen’ appeared first on In The Know.

More from In The Know:

Lonely golden retriever is overjoyed by new little sister after kids go off to college: 'This brought tears to my eyes'

Father of the bride stops halfway down the aisle to grab daughter's stepdad: 'Life is so much easier without the drama'

Wayfair's early Black Friday deals are here — save up to 80% on furniture, mattresses and more

6 trendy monogrammed gifts that look and feel personal