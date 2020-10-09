Baby Boy Born Aboard IndiGo Flight, Pilot Calls It a ‘Miracle’

On Wednesday evening, a woman birthed a baby boy aboard an IndiGo flight from Delhi to Bengaluru. According to a statement released by IndiGo, both the mother and the child are safe and the flight landed at Bengaluru safely. All the flight operations remained steady during the delivery process.The woman was reportedly 32 weeks into her pregnancy.

Many flight passengers also tweeted about how calmly the crew members handled the situation.

According to reports, the IndiGo pilot shared his experience with a group of IAF veterans. His account, in which he refers to the incident has "a miracle in the air" and a "surreal experience" was later circulated on social media.

Here's what the pilot wrote:

“Baby born on board an Indigo flight Yesterday. Capt was Wg Cdr Mishra (Retd) now flying with Indigo.

Surreal experience to witness a miracle in the air yesterday.

Went through full range of emotions as the situation kept unfolding rapidly .

It started with the lead informing me that the lady on seat 1C, is an expectant mother feeling a little restless...and that she had not eaten anything since morning.

She was comforted and was given fluids and something to eat.

A while later her anxiety and restlessness increased. She also started complaining if stomach pain.

As the situation was developing, I asked the lead to page for a doctor.

By sheer Providence and divine destiny of this would be new born, there were two very accomplished doctors on board.

One of them Dr Nagaraj, is a plastic surgeon who works in King Fahd hospital in Riyadh and the other Dr Shailaja a Gynaecologist and an Obstetrics surgeon, heading the fetal medicine department in Cloud Nine hospital.

We were near Jaipur, cruising at FL 390.

She was initiallydiagnosed with Gastric pain or just Constipation and the doctors felt that she would be fine.

However her discomfort and restlessness kept getting worse. Both doctors were in constant attendance. I spoke to the lady doctor who assured me that she is watching her carefully.

A little later North of Bhopal, came to know that she has started bleeding followed by the shattering news that she has suffered an abortion.

Forward galley and the Lav were swiftly and efficiently converted into a makeshift ward/ labour room taking all precautions by an excellent team of cabin crew who rose to the requirements of the occasion.

They were very brilliantly supported by several Captains and Crew travelling ACM and Dead Head.

I was waiting for one final update from the doctors to decide on my next course of action.

As I was mulling over this disheartening piece of news, heard and noticed sudden increase in the activity levels in the cabin... screaming.. shouting.. clapping and a faint cry of what sounded like a new born...It was a baby boy!!

From a feeling of deep sadness..it turned to a feeling of intense joy...never witnessed fortunes turning so swiftly and so miraculously!!

Don't think there was a single soul on board who didn't have goose bumps on him or her at this moment.

So the youngster was born on Cloud Nine with the help of a doctor from Cloud Nine!!

The baby was premature and there was not much clarity on how many months pregnant she was...could have been anything..she had earlier mentioned 5 months??

My decision making skills were getting tested with rapidly unfolding situations!!

