Baby Boy Abducted by Stranger Right Under Granny’s Nose in San Jose

A manhunt is underway in California after a stranger kidnapped a 3-month-old baby while the child’s grandmother was unloading groceries from the car.

The terrifying abduction of Brandon Cuellar happened Monday afternoon in San Jose. Police released video of a suspect carrying the infant’s car seat, with a white blanket draped over it.

San Jose Police Sgt. Christian Camarillo said at a news conference that the abduction happened in just a couple of minutes.

“[The grandmother] came to this apartment, she took the baby in the apartment, went downstairs to unload some groceries.

“In that short amount of time, someone entered the apartment and left with the baby.”

Brandon’s mother was at work and his father is in jail. The family did not recognize the suspect, who had on a hat and a mask.

Police said the man did not appear to unkempt and they don’t believe he is a vagrant. They do not have footage of whatever vehicle he vanished in and did not issue an Amber Alert.

Investigators said the FBI has been called in but urged the public to keep an eye out for Brandon, who was wearing a white onesie with dinosaurs.

“Someone is walking around with a 3-month-old baby they did not have yesterday,” Camarillo said.

“It’s a very devastating time right now for the family,” he added.

