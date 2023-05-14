Baby, 10-year-old boy among the four people wounded in North Sacramento shooting

Sacramento police are investigating a shooting Saturday night that left four people wounded, including a baby and a young boy.

The shooting was reported shortly after 10 p.m. near Del Paso Boulevard and Fairfield Avenue in North Sacramento. Officers found a 10-year-old boy and a 1-year-old girl, each with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. Police later learned two adults were also admitted to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds.

Police have not released any further information about the victims or possible suspects. The incident remains under investigation.