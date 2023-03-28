Baboon's death after two week hunt sparks outcry in Taiwan

Kelly Ng - BBC News
·2 min read
File photo of an olive baboon
A file picture of an olive baboon

A baboon has been killed after being on the loose for over two weeks in a Taiwan city, sparking outcry over animal cruelty.

The olive baboon was believed to have escaped from a zoo, and was first spotted on 10 March in Taoyuan city.

After several unsuccessful attempts, authorities captured the primate on Monday with a tranquiliser dart.

But it died shortly after, with officials saying the animal had been found with gunshot wounds.

That has prompted criticism of authorities' actions.

Search teams had been set up across the region the past fortnight, as the baboon zig-zagged through various districts.

Local media outlets reported that those tracking it were armed with tranquiliser darts, while others were put on "baboon watch" shifts.

The baboon was reportedly already seriously wounded when it fell into a net trap laid by officers from the city's agriculture bureau on Monday.

Members of the public have questioned why officers failed to pay attention to its injuries - which the agriculture bureau said were initially missed.

Public outrage about the death of the animal - which had not harmed anyone during its wandering - has also been fuelled by a lack of transparency from authorities.

Police have launched an investigation into how it died.

One hunter who had been assigned to the search admitted to local media that he had fired his shotgun, but said he only used it under the instruction of a different government agency.

Taiwan's Business Today also reported that locals also took issue with the "flippant" reaction of an agriculture bureau official, who was caught on camera as he photographed the wounded animal, saying, "I want my preschool daughter to be able to tell her classmates, 'My dad caught the baboon, I didn't lie to you.'"

The public criticism prompted Taoyuan's mayor Simon Chang to issue a statement on Tuesday. He said those responsible would face legal consequences.

"Some of our colleagues did not manage the situation in a prudent and professional manner," he wrote on his Facebook page on Tuesday.

"They have failed to uphold our respect for animal welfare which is expected of agricultural authorities."

The incident has also highlighted the lack of zoo regulations in Taiwan.

Zoos in Taiwan are managed by the education department rather than animal experts, as they are legally considered "social education institutions".

An opposition lawmaker called the baboon's death a "tragedy of administrative failure".

Baboons are generally indifferent to humans, but they do attack when provoked, and are potentially very dangerous because of their sharp teeth and claws.

Latest Stories

  • We charged a non-Tesla at a Supercharger. Here's how it went

    We took our long-term 2022 Kia EV6 to a Tesla Supercharger in New York to see what it's like.

  • ‘Striking’ pair of carnivorous plants discovered on mountains in Ecuador

    One of the plants was found growing on the bare rock face, photos show.

  • B.C.’s latest LNG approval sends mixed messages about commitments to climate and Indigenous Rights

    In Smithers, B.C., Sundays are shift-change days. The grocery store parking lots fill with work trucks bearing bumper stickers that proclaim love for Canadian pipelines. The highway becomes a stream of pickups, their orange safety flags — that tower above the trucks on the worksite for visibility — tucked down for travel. Outside a local hotel, vehicles assigned to a controversial RCMP unit tasked with policing opposition to industrial projects make up a majority of the trucks and SUVs flanking

  • This 1,500 pound great white shark is making his annual return to North Carolina

    A great white shark named Breton tracked by OCEARCH is currently swimming in North Carolina waters.

  • Bird busts out of zoo when tree crashes on enclosure — and ends up on California porch

    Now only another pied crow named Diego remains on the loose.

  • Scientists Find New Way To Make Hydrogen Directly From Seawater

    Australian scientists have found a way to produce hydrogen directly from seawater, skipping the need for desalination and its associated cost

  • Australian Zoo Successfully Introduces Abandoned Cheetah Cub to Another Mother's Litter

    A cheetah cub born at Monarto Safari Park in South Australia has been successfully introduced into its aunt’s litter after being abandoned by its mother.The single cub was born to seven-year-old Quella in Monarto Safari Park on March 5 but was abandoned shortly thereafter.Zoos SA hospital manager Dianne Hakof said big cats sometimes abandon single cubs due to issues with lactation.“With cheetah cubs, if the mother only has one or two cubs, her ability to have lactation the whole way through that rearing event is diminished so sometimes at about three weeks old (…) the mom’s milk dries up and she can’t feed them anymore,” Hakof said.Luckily, Quella’s sister Qailee was due to give birth to two cubs on March 12. Quella’s cub was hand-reared for eight days with the hope it could join Qailee’s litter.On March 14, shortly after Qailee gave birth to her litter, staff at Zoos SA attempted to join the cubs.Keepers tried to make the foster cub smell like Qailee’s litter by rubbing it with straw and urine from Qailee’s cubs, Zoos SA said.“Within 24 hours she was feeding all three cubs,” Hakof said. “She can now feed all three cubs the whole way until they’re weaned rather than us actually doing any of the hand-rearing.”Zoos SA said they believed the successful introduction of the foster cub was a first in Australasia. The zoo took guidance from White Oak Conservation in the United States, who have previously successfully joined cheetah litters.The cheetah cubs will go on exhibit when they are around three months old, Zoos SA said. Credit: Zoos SA via Storyful

  • Missing California Zoo Bird That Escaped During Severe Storm Turns Up on Oakland Resident's Porch

    Deauville the pied crow is safe back at the Oakland Zoo after escaping from his home at the California facility's African Savanna aviary during a storm on March 21

  • As Canada’s single-use ban rolls out, ‘Big Plastic’ takes Ottawa to court; international community vows to protect world’s oceans

    Imagine sitting down to dinner and cutting into the perfectly cooked piece of wild salmon you just got on sale at the grocery store. But between the layers of succulent pink fillet you pull out a small piece of blue plastic. The scenario sounds outrageous, but it’s true. Canada produces more than four million tons of plastic waste each year. And the problem has only become worse since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. Takeout containers virtually replaced all the lost restaurant meals, plastic

  • Little-known 'beaked whale' found washed up on Florida beach

    The 15-foot mammal was still alive when witnesses approached it early Friday evening. Officials determined it could not be rehabbed.

  • Stella McCartney Corrals Rabbits, Cows, and a Goat for New Campaign

    The spring 2023 ad campaign also features the animal-loving human Madelyn Cline.

  • Britain’s electric car fate is sealed without homegrown batteries

    With the Spring Budget only just in the rearview mirror, Treasury officials are already putting the finishing touches on a new set-piece event: Green Day.

  • Barging aims to boost dwindling Eastern WA chinook salmon

    “We have been in a downward spiral for the last five years.”

  • Canada Infrastructure Bank invests $277M in Que. biofuels facility

    CALGARY — The Canada Infrastructure Bank is making its first investment in low-carbon fuels, committing $277 million to a biofuels facility under construction in Varennes, Que. The facility — known as Varennes Carbon Recycling — has a total price tag of $1.2 billion and is a joint-venture project between Shell, Suncor Energy Inc., Swiss natural gas company Proman and the government of Quebec. It is being built by Montreal-based Enerkem, whose proprietary technology will be used to produce biofue

  • Newquay Zoo celebrates birth of vulnerable monkey

    Newquay Zoo says the arrival of the white-throated capuchin is a "great success for the species".

  • Why Japan Isn’t Tapping It's Incredible Geothermal Potential

    Power generation has been a delicate problem for densely populated Japan, but now experts claim that the country could generate around 10% of its electricity needs with geothermal energy.

  • Quebec maple syrup producers say they need more public land for production to meet demand

    Maple syrup producers across Quebec say they're impatiently waiting for a plan from the provincial government that would allow them to use more public land for production — a plan they say is a year and a half overdue and more necessary than ever to meet growing demand. Last year, Quebec produced a record 211 million pounds of maple syrup. As demand soars, the Quebec Maple Syrup Producers (QMSP) says increased production will require the use of more trees being tapped on government land. "Curren

  • There's a new mosquito on the Florida scene, and scientists are worried

    Scientists are monitoring a new species of mosquito in Florida. It's in three counties, and expected to spread with uncertain consequences.

  • Lebanon crisis: The Syrian refugees recycling to stay alive

    Companies pay tiny amounts for recyclable waste in Beirut. Deiri Fayyad dives into bins to find it.

  • EU Moves Toward Zero-Emissions Cars After German Deal on E-Fuels

    (Bloomberg) -- After a month of wrangling, the European Union is set to finally agree on landmark rules that will require new cars to have zero emissions after 2035, marking an effective end to the era of combustion cars.Most Read from BloombergFBI Releases Files on Ivana TrumpSchwab’s $7 Trillion Empire Built on Low Rates Is Showing CracksBinance and Its CEO Sued by CFTC Over US Regulatory ViolationsSaudi National Bank Chair Resigns After Credit Suisse RemarkEnergy ministers are scheduled to si