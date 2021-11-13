Baber scores tying goal and game-winner as Spirit beat Firebirds 4-2

FLINT, Mich. — Camaryn Baber scored the tying goal midway through the second period and added the game-winner early in the third as the Saginaw Spirit defeated the Flint Firebirds 4-2 on Friday night.

Nick Wong opened the scoring for the visiting Spirit and Josh Bloom iced the win with an empty-netter.

Zacharie Giroux and Sahil Panwar replied for the Firebirds. Saginaw outshot Flint 33-25.

Elsewhere in the Ontario Hockey League, the Hamilton Bulldogs beat the Peterborough Petes 4-2, the Oshawa Generals topped the Kingston Frontenacs 6-4 and the Barrie Colts defeated the Niagara IceDogs 7-4.

The Mississauga Steelheads blanked the Ottawa 67s 3-0, the Windsor Spitfires dumped the Sarnia Sting 7-3 and the Sudbury Wolves edged the North Bay Battalion 3-2 in a shootout.

The Guelph Storm shaded the Erie Otters 4-3, the Owen Sound Attack doubled the Kitchener Rangers 4-2 and the Sault Ste. Marie Greyhounds dropped a 7-4 decision to the London Knights.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 12, 2021.

The Canadian Press