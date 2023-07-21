Babcock International Group Full Year 2023 Earnings: Revenues Beat Expectations, EPS Lags

Babcock International Group (LON:BAB) Full Year 2023 Results

Key Financial Results

Revenue: UK£4.44b (up 8.2% from FY 2022).

Net loss: UK£35.0m (down by 121% from UK£164.2m profit in FY 2022).

UK£0.069 loss per share (down from UK£0.33 profit in FY 2022).

Babcock International Group Revenues Beat Expectations, EPS Falls Short

Revenue exceeded analyst estimates by 8.9%. Earnings per share (EPS) missed analyst estimates.

Looking ahead, revenue is expected to decline by 2.8% p.a. on average during the next 3 years, while revenues in the Aerospace & Defense industry in the United Kingdom are expected to grow by 2.8%.

The company's shares are up 22% from a week ago.

Balance Sheet Analysis

While earnings are important, another area to consider is the balance sheet. We've done some analysis and you can see our take on Babcock International Group's balance sheet.

