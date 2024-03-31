Babar Azam returns as Pakistan white-ball captain after leaving the role last year

Pakistan finished fifth at the World Cup under Babar, winning four and losing five of their games [Getty Images]

Babar Azam has been reappointed as Pakistan's white-ball captain, four and a half months after he stepped down from the position in all three formats.

The 29-year-old left his role after Pakistan failed to reach the semi-finals of last year's World Cup.

Pace bowler Shaheen Afridi took over as captain of the T20 squad but they lost 4-1 in New Zealand earlier this year.

Babar will start with a five-match home T20 series against New Zealand next month before June's T20 World Cup.

"Following unanimous recommendation from the PCB's selection committee, chairman Mohsin Naqvi has appointed Babar Azam as white-ball captain of the Pakistan men's cricket team," the Pakistan Cricket Board said on X, formerly Twitter.